Richard Gouraige NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Buffalo Bills' UDFA OT

Roy K. Miller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'5"

WEIGHT: 306

HAND: 10"

ARM: 34"

WINGSPAN: 81 1/8"

40-YARD DASH: 5.41

3-CONE: 8.00

SHUTTLE: 4.90

VERTICAL: 22 1/2"

BROAD: 8'1"

POSITIVES

— Solid play strength to hold the point, create stalemates and strain to keep his hands inside through the rep.

— Excels using jump sets on play action with an aggressive approach into his fit and strong clench to tie up rushers.

— Does a nice job staying square on frontside zone runs with a reliable inside hand presence to widen the edge out.

— Knows how to balance jolt in his strikes while staying light enough not to lunge.

— Durable and experienced with proven inside-out versatility.

NEGATIVES

— Below-average lateral quickness, body control and recovery skills.

— Upright playing style with a stiff lower half.

— Inconsistent snap timing can lead to a delay out of his stance.

— Balance deteriorates quickly late in the rep against slippery rushers.

— Afforded extensive help through scheme (heavy play action) and personnel (tight end to his side) in pass protection.

2022 STATISTICS

— 13 starts at left tackle

NOTES

— Former 4-star tackle recruit out of Cambridge Christian School in Tampa, Florida

— Mother immigrated to the United States from Haiti before Gouraige was born

— 42 career starts split between left tackle (25) and left guard (17)

— Turns 25 years old on October 15th

— Invited to the 2023 Senior Bowl

OVERALL

Robert Gouraige is a three-year starter who began his collegiate career at left guard before making the switch to left tackle over the last two seasons. He started 13 games in Billy Napier's play-action-heavy, 57-43 run-pass split offense and zone-based run game with gap concepts sprinkled in.

Gouraige has a high-cut frame with a thick, well-rounded build, good arm length and adequate athletic ability. He uses solid play strength as a run-blocker to hold the point of attack with sound technique to get into his fit under control. Gouraige shows an understanding of the play's intent with how he fights to stay square on angle-drive blocks, with a reliable inside hand presence to define the read for the runner. However, his upright play style and stiff lower half result in more stalemates than movement at the point of attack, and he lacks the lateral quickness to cut off the backside.

In pass protection, Gouraige excels most using flat and jump sets on play action, getting into his fit aggressively with the grip strength to clench and tie up tightly aligned rushers. He shows efficient footwork on more angled sets against wide rush alignments to get to his landmark when the quarterback is inside nine yards with light, potent strikes to match and mirror. However, he lacks the range to expand his landmark on deeper drops, creating a short corner.

On deeper drops and longer developing pass plays, Gouraige's balance and body control deteriorates quickly. That causes him to scramble to stay attached to effective countermoves.

Overall, Gouraige is an experienced and durable prospect with proven inside-out versatility who gets the most out of his mediocre athletic ability, balance and recovery skills with proficient technique. That signals a ceiling of a capable backup who can get a team out of a pinch at tackle or guard.

GRADE: 5.7 (Backup or Draftable/Rounds 6-7)

OVERALL RANK: 225

POSITION RANK: OT14

PRO COMPARISON: Justin Herron

Written by B/R NFL Scout Brandon Thorn