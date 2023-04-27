Texans Pick C.J. Stroud, Trade Up for Will Anderson in Jeremiah's 2023 NFL Mock Draft

Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

With the NFL draft now just a day away, NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah released his final mock draft of the offseason on Wednesday.

The most notable selection comes at No. 2, with Jeremiah mocking Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud to the Houston Texans despite a good amount of buzz late in the draft process suggesting the team will bypass the quarterback position.

"There is a lot of information swirling around this pick, but I keep coming back to common sense," Jeremiah wrote. "Houston needs a quarterback, and Stroud's the best one available at No 2.

Jeremiah then has the Texans making another splash and trading with the Arizona Cardinals to get up to the No. 3 overall spot to land edge-rusher Will Anderson Jr. It would be quite the haul for Houston.

"It's no secret that Arizona wants to trade out of No. 3, and it's no secret that Houston is seriously considering an edge-rusher with the second pick," he wrote. "Both teams get what they want in this scenario. Houston now has a pillar on each side of the ball.

The most notable pick from Jeremiah outside of the top 10 was quarterback Anthony Richardson falling to No. 20 to the Seattle Seahawks, though he noted the quarterback "could be in play" for Seattle at No. 5 and would be a "no-brainer" for the Seahawks if he dropped this far.