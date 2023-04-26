Mariners' Robbie Ray Out for Season, Will Have Surgery for Arm Injury

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Robbie Ray will miss the remainder of the season to undergo flexor tendon repair surgery, manager Scott Servais told reporters Wednesday.

Ray allowed five runs (three earned), four hits and five walks in 3.1 innings in his 2023 debut against the Cleveland Guardians on March 31. He underwent an MRI the morning after the game and landed on the injured list after imaging revealed a Grade 1 flexor strain, per the Seattle Times' Ryan Divish.

There was some optimism when Ray told reporters April 18 that the progression on the injury had been good. However, further testing revealed damage in a different area of the flexor tendon, per Divish.

