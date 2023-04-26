Aaron Rodgers Says He Didn't Return Packers GM's Calls Due to Poor Cell Service

Elsa/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers claims he had a good reason why he did not speak with Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst this offseason: a lack of cell phone service.

"People who know me, I'm fortunate to live in a beautiful house," Rodgers told reporters at his introductory press conference with the New York Jets. "The only downside is I have very limited cell service. If you want to get ahold of me, I need to see your face. You have to FaceTime me."

Kudos to Rodgers for being able to finish that sentence with a straight face.

Realistically, Rodgers could and would have spoken to Gutekunst if he wanted to. He could have returned the GM's calls whenever he left his house and went to a place with better service, or merely scheduled a time to meet with Gutekunst to discuss his future.

Given all public comments from both sides, it's pretty clear both the Packers and Rodgers were 100 percent on board with a divorce this offseason.

"I have so much respect for Aaron, not only the person but the player that he is," Gutekunst said, per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. "There's so much gratitude in what he's done for this organization. Again, it would've been nice to have those conversations, but at the same time, over the last few years, I kind of understood that they may not happen. So it's different. It'll probably hit me a little bit at some other juncture when I don't have a lot on my plate."

Both parties have gone out of their way to praise their time together, which further signals this was not an acrimonious divorce. After multiple offseasons filled with tension over Rodgers' future, they both knew it was time to part ways.

The New York Jets just happened to have the draft-pick ammunition and motivation to make it happen.