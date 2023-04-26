Will Levis on Reddit 2023 NFL Draft Rumors: 'Don't Believe Everything You Read'

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

It turns out a Reddit post just days before the NFL draft may not be the best source of factual information.

"I don't want to speak on it too much," quarterback prospect Will Levis said shortly after rumors emerged he was telling people he would be the top pick in the draft, per Joe Person of The Athletic. "But just don't believe everything you read on the internet."

On Tuesday, a Reddit post suggesting Levis was spreading word the Carolina Panthers would draft him first preceded a dramatic shift in the odds of that happening from +4,000 (bet $100 to win $4,000) to +400 on DraftKings Sportsbook:

Yet Levis' comment is the latest indication that all signs point to the Panthers selecting Alabama's Bryce Young with that pick.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Young canceled all his remaining pre-draft visits earlier this month, and Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported the following on Monday:

"The Panthers weren't sure who they'd take when they traded for the first pick, a little over six weeks ago, but my sense is their baseline, as far as who they were comfortable spending all that capital on, at the time, was Young. And Young never relinquished his lead over the pack."

Levis is a somewhat polarizing prospect.

On the one hand, he has a big arm and could develop into a quarterback who hits receivers downfield at the next level. On the other hand, consistency was a major issue during his final season at Kentucky.

He didn't reach the 300-yard mark a single time during SEC play and threw for fewer than 200 yards in four of his last five games. An ugly loss to Vanderbilt where he went 11-of-23 for 109 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception was included in that stretch.

Perhaps Levis will be able to tap into his potential and find more statistical consistency at the next level. But it likely won't happen with the Panthers.