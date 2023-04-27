Ideal NFL Landing Spots for Chase Young After Commanders Decline Contract OptionApril 27, 2023
Ideal NFL Landing Spots for Chase Young After Commanders Decline Contract Option
Just days removed from his 24th birthday, a No. 2 overall pick with a Pro Bowl on his resume might be up for grabs.
That's because the Washington Commanders are not exercising edge defender Chase Young's 2024 option, according to Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post, with ESPN's Dan Graziano reporting that Young or fellow Washington pass-rusher Montez Sweat could be traded.
Could that happen sooner than later? The draft is a hotspot for trades, and if the Commanders are convinced the former Ohio State superstar can't recapture his rookie magic after two down years marred by injury, this might be the time to get something for him from a franchise willing to roll the dice on a potential perennial All-Pro.
With that in mind, let's look at a few teams that oughta consider pursuing a trade for the young wild card.
Baltimore Ravens
Calais Campbell's tenure with the Baltimore Ravens has come to an end, Justin Houston remains unsigned and is 34 anyway, and a Ravens defense that posted the league's eighth-worst pressure rate in 2022 still hasn't gotten much out of 2021 first-round pick Odafe Oweh on the edge.
If the Ravens find themselves desperate to capitalize on what might be a closing window with franchise-tagged quarterback Lamar Jackson, it might be worth it for them to take a shot at a high-upside pass-rusher like Young.
They lack draft capital, but a guy with Young's ability and track record might actually be more valuable than that No. 22 overall selection in the crapshoot that is the NFL draft.
And another thought: It's entirely possible Baltimore could convince the Commanders to include Young in a deal for the disgruntled Jackson. Washington could sure use the upgrade at quarterback in advance of what should be a competitive season despite questions under center. Just throwing it out there...
Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos might have upgraded the defensive front seven slightly by essentially trading in Dre'Mont Jones for Zach Allen this offseason, but Bradley Chubb was traded midway through a horrendous 2022 campaign for the club and there are still plenty of question marks for a D that ranked in the bottom 10 in both sacks and adjusted sack rate in 2022.
It's still anyone's guess whether they'll be able to rely consistently on Randy Gregory, and the jury remains out on recent Day 2 selections Baron Browning and Nik Bonitto, as well as 2021 seventh-rounder Jonathon Cooper.
The Broncos have no choice but to be serious about contending right now with expensive 34-year-old Russell Wilson under center. That being the case, it might be worth it to give up their two third-round selections and some future draft capital in a deal for Young.
Chicago Bears
The Chicago Bears are uniquely positioned to take a chance on a player like Young. They have little to lose amid a rebuild, plenty of draft capital to use as trade ammunition and a defense that is in desperate need of a potential game-changer.
That unit ranked 32nd against the pass in DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average) at Football Outsiders in 2022, which is not ideal considering the league possesses 32 teams. They also posted a league-low 20 sacks and ranked above only the Atlanta Falcons in terms of adjusted sack rate and pressure rate.
They also haven't given fans too much to be excited about in that regard this offseason. They are stronger as a result of the additions of Tremaine Edmunds, DeMarcus Walker and T.J. Edwards, but Walker is the only somewhat consistent quarterback disrupter in that trio, and it's still unclear where much of the pass rush will come from in 2023.
That could change in the draft, but it could also change if the Bears decide to use some of their eight picks in the first five rounds to take a run at Young, who they can afford with a league-leading $37 million in salary-cap space, according to Spotrac.
Atlanta Falcons
As mentioned, the Falcons had the worst pressure rate and adjusted sack rate in the NFL last season. And what have they done about it thus far this offseason? Not much.
It's gotta be awfully hard to be fired up about the 36-year-old Campbell from Baltimore, Bud Dupree following two consecutive sub-five-sack campaigns with the Tennessee Titans or semi-enticing but potential 2022 flash-in-the-pan Kaden Elliss, formerly of the New Orleans Saints.
With the No. 8 overall pick and a pair of fourth-rounders, Atlanta certainly has some draft capital to put toward a pursuit of Young, who would immediately become one of the team's most intriguing players in a potential prove-it season.
Houston Texans
This scenario probably goes out the window if the Houston Texans use their primo first-round pick on a front-seven defender like Will Anderson Jr. or Tyree Wilson, but if the Texans draft a quarterback early or trade down and collect even more picks, investing in Young makes a lot of sense.
The only player on the roster who recorded more than five sacks last year is Jerry Hughes, who turns 35 this summer. The only player on the team with more than 10 quarterback hits was Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, who is now a member of the Cleveland Browns.
There's really nothing else to speak of on the edge for a team that could address that position in the draft but could also take advantage of a favorable salary-cap situation and five Day 1-2 draft picks to take a shot at Young.
Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars used the top pick in last year's draft on Travon Walker, who they hope can become the centerpiece Young was supposed to (and still technically could!) be in Washington.
And, of course, they also have former first-round picks Josh Allen and K'Lavon Chaisson in the fold. But Walker hasn't completely come through yet, Allen is entering a contract year, and Chaisson has three sacks in three pro seasons.
Throw in that Arden Key is now a Tennessee Titan and Dawuane Smoot remains unsigned, and a team that ranked 30th in pass defense and 29th in adjusted sack rate at Football Outsiders in 2022 should be tempted to swing the bat on a player with a Young-level ceiling.
They also have a pair of fourth-round picks and three sixth-rounders to use in that potential quest.