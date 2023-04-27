Ideal NFL Landing Spots for Chase Young After Commanders Decline Contract Option

0 of 6

Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

Just days removed from his 24th birthday, a No. 2 overall pick with a Pro Bowl on his resume might be up for grabs.

That's because the Washington Commanders are not exercising edge defender Chase Young's 2024 option, according to Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post, with ESPN's Dan Graziano reporting that Young or fellow Washington pass-rusher Montez Sweat could be traded.

Could that happen sooner than later? The draft is a hotspot for trades, and if the Commanders are convinced the former Ohio State superstar can't recapture his rookie magic after two down years marred by injury, this might be the time to get something for him from a franchise willing to roll the dice on a potential perennial All-Pro.

With that in mind, let's look at a few teams that oughta consider pursuing a trade for the young wild card.