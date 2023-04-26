Jalen Carter Believes Eagles Will Pick Him If He Falls to No. 10 in 2023 NFL Draft

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Georgia defensive tackle prospect Jalen Carter is confident he will be taken in the top 10 of Thursday's NFL draft.

"Yes, sir," he said, per NFL Media's Eric Edholm, when asked if he believes the Philadelphia Eagles will take him with the No. 10 overall pick if he is still on the board. "I believe that."

There was a time when Carter was seen as the potential No. 1 overall pick of the draft, especially before the Chicago Bears traded that selection to the quarterback-needy Carolina Panthers.

He helped lead Georgia to back-to-back College Football Playoff national titles, plugged holes against the run and generated inside pressure despite facing constant double teams from SEC opponents throughout his Bulldogs career.

Yet his draft stock has come under scrutiny over the past few months.

He pleaded no contest to charges of reckless driving and racing stemming from a January car crash that killed Georgia football player Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy. Carter's SUV was allegedly racing LeCroy's SUV when the crash happened.

Carter received 12 months of probation, a $1,000 fine, 80 hours of community service and instructions to attend a state-approved defensive driving course as part of the plea.

Then there was his disappointing pro day where he showed up heavier than expected and struggled with fatigue.

Still, Carter isn't the only one who believes he will hear his name called in the early portion of Thursday's event.

"It's widely expected Carter will be drafted in the top 10 after meeting with every team holding picks five through 10 in pre-draft visits," ESPN's Matt Miller noted.

Philadelphia needs help along the defensive front, considering it lost Javon Hargrave to free agency this offseason. Fletcher Cox also turns 33 years old in December and is under contract for just one more season.

Perhaps the reigning NFC champions will jump at the chance to bolster the position with the No. 10 pick.