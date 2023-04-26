Will Levis, Will Anderson Jr. to Texans in Charles Davis' 2023 NFL Mock Draft

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Houston Texans are believed to be eyeing the defensive side of the ball with the No. 2 pick in Thursday's NFL draft, but there's a chance they find their quarterback of the future later in the second round.

The Texans also own the No. 12 pick thanks to last year's trade of Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns, so they could use it to address the offense after adding one of the top defensive players in the class with their first pick.

Charles Davis of NFL.com predicts that this is how the Texans' first round will play out, as his latest mock draft has them selecting edge-rusher Will Anderson second overall and then using the No. 12 pick to land quarterback Will Levis.

"The Texans have their cake, and eat it, too. The QB with a self-professed "cannon" for an arm (he's not wrong) heads to Houston to eventually take over under center for new coach DeMeco Ryans," Davis wrote.

Anderson would be hard to pass up for a defensive-minded coach like Ryans, who had a successful run as San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator before taking over as Houston head coach this offseason. Adding Levis on top of that would make this year a monumental haul that would shape the future of the Texans franchise.