Anthony Richardson to Bucs, Jahmyr Gibbs to Eagles in Breer's MMQB NFL Mock Draft

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Multiple NFC teams added notable offensive playmakers to their roster in the latest mock draft from Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

Breer projected the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to select Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson with the No. 19 overall pick and the Philadelphia Eagles to take Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs at 30th overall.

Richardson is one of the most polarizing prospects of the entire draft.

On the one hand, he has a sky-high ceiling. His combination of athleticism, speed and a big arm means he can escape pressure and make plays with his legs at the next level all while hitting receivers on deep balls when he isn't flushed out of the pocket.

Yet there are plenty of concerns about his accuracy after he completed just 53.8 percent of his passes for the Gators last season.

Tampa Bay would be a solid landing spot, though, because he could sit behind Baker Mayfield at first and adjust to the NFL game rather than being thrown into the starting lineup right away. What's more, Mayfield is not exactly someone who is locked into the starting spot for the foreseeable future, so there would be an opportunity to win the job down the line.

As for the Eagles, picking Gibbs at No. 30 in Breer's scenario means they didn't target Texas running back Bijan Robinson at No. 10 and instead focused on the defense with Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez.

Taking a running back in the first round in today's NFL is sure to be met by some pushback, but having an additional pick in the top 30 takes away some of those concerns.

Gibbs would help replace the departed Miles Sanders and provide injury insurance for new addition Rashaad Penny.

He also brings versatility after finishing his final season with the Crimson Tide with 44 catches for 444 yards and three touchdowns, which could help him be a matchup problem in an offense that already has Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.