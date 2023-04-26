C.J. Stroud to Colts, Anthony Richardson to Titans in Charles Davis' NFL Mock Draft

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

All eyes will be on the quarterbacks at Thursday's NFL draft, and NFL Media's Charles Davis believes C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson will both hear their names called in the first 11 picks.

Davis projected Stroud to go No. 4 overall to the Indianapolis Colts and Richardson to go 11th to the Tennessee Titans. They are joined by Alabama's Bryce Young (No. 1 to Carolina Panthers) and Kentucky's Will Levis (No. 12 to Houston Texans) in the top 12 selections.

Stroud to the Colts makes sense.

The team has been looking for a long-term answer at the position since Andrew Luck retired and has gone through stopgaps such as Philip Rivers, Matt Ryan and Carson Wentz. The former Ohio State quarterback can make every throw as a back-to-back Heisman Trophy finalist and would provide some stability to the franchise.

He would also have to deal with Richardson within the AFC South in this scenario.

The Florida product has accuracy concerns but also brings a high ceiling to the table with his athleticism and big arm. The Titans may be in the quarterback market with Ryan Tannehill under contract for just one more season, and Richardson could learn under the soon-to-be 35-year-old veteran for a year and then take over in 2024.