Todd McShay 2023 NFL Draft Big Board: Bryce Young, Bijan Robinson Top Final Rankings

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

With the 2023 NFL draft just a day away, ESPN draft expert Todd McShay revealed his final rankings of this year's class on Wednesday.

McShay ranked Alabama quarterback Bryce Young as the top player, followed by Texas running back Bijan Robinson.

With the Carolina Panthers holding the No. 1 pick, many expect them to use it to draft Young and make him their franchise quarterback. The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner threw 80 touchdowns against just 12 interceptions in his collegiate career.

McShay describes Young as "a fast processor with rare poise" who "never seems to panic, no matter the moment."

"He is sudden and tough in the pocket, with quick feet and a swift release, and he showcases excellent touch to all three levels of the field," McShay added. "And while Young is a pocket passer first, he has the mobility to frequently extend plays and generate production with his feet."

As for Robinson, it's harder to predict where he'll land because of the league's usual avoidance of selecting a running back in the first round. However, he would be worth a top pick after establishing himself as the best player at his position last season. Robinson posted 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns on 258 carries while also adding 19 receptions for 314 yards and two more scores.

McShay describes him as "a patient and instinctive runner who makes the most of his blocking and has a good feel for cutback lanes."

McShay's top five was rounded out by edge-rushers Will Anderson Jr. (Alabama) and Tyree Wilson (Texas Tech) followed by quarterback C.J. Stroud (Ohio State).

It's clear that this year's draft class is chock-full of talented prospects who can make an immediate impact during the 2023 season.