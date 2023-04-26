Report: Texans, Cardinals Expected to 'Lean Defense' with 2023 NFL Draft Picks

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Despite the strong crop of quarterback prospects in this year's NFL draft class, there reportedly shouldn't be an expectation of a repeat of 2021 where signal-callers were selected with each of the top three picks.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, there are "multiple executives" who "expect" both the Houston Texans and the Arizona Cardinals, who own the respective No. 2 and No. 3 picks, to "lean defense" in the first round on Thursday.

While the Carolina Panthers are universally expected to draft a quarterback with the No. 1 pick, the Texans might be the most unpredictable team at the top of the order and could cause a major shakeup depending on which direction they go with the No. 2 pick. An NFC executive told Fowler, "No one knows what they are doing."

Houston was once believed to also be in the market for a quarterback. If Bryce Young goes first overall to the Panthers as expected, the Texans would have their choice out of C.J. Stroud, Will Levis and Anthony Richardson.

Fowler noted that while "Stroud would be tough to pass up and Levis had a positive pre-draft meeting with Texans brass," it still "does appear the Texans are at least open to drafting a defensive player at No. 2." He named edge-rushers Will Anderson and Tyree Wilson as prospects likely to be under consideration by Houston.

Both the Texans and Cardinals hired defensive-minded head coaches this offseason in DeMeco Ryans and Jonathan Gannon, respectively, so it makes sense that they both could be eyeing that side of the ball with their top picks. However, Fowler also pointed out that Arizona could look to address its offensive line.

"The Cardinals have been linked to Wilson and offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. (Ohio State). Though No. 3 is considered rich for Johnson, there's buzz that Arizona likes him," Fowler stated.

It remains to be seen how things will shake out when the draft kicks off on Thursday night in Kansas City.