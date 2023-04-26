Broncos' Top 2023 NFL Draft TargetsApril 26, 2023
Broncos' Top 2023 NFL Draft Targets
The Denver Broncos are one of the few teams who have to wait until the second day of the 2023 NFL draft to be involved in the selection process.
Denver's first- and second-round picks belong to the Seattle Seahawks from the Russell Wilson trade.
The Broncos enter the draft with a splash in the third round, as they possess the 67th and 68th overall picks. Denver has three other picks on Saturday.
Sean Payton and his staff need to find the best fits for the roster in transition from one head coach to another.
The Broncos have two clear holes on offense at center and running back, and they could use an extra edge-rusher as well.
Two of those three needs should be addressed in the third round, and the other could be filled with the No. 108 pick in the fourth round.
Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M
The Broncos do not know what version of Javonte Williams will be back on the field in 2023 after his ACL tear.
Denver signed Samaje Perine to provide some cover for Williams, but it still needs extra help at the position. Perine has never been the No. 1 running back in his NFL career.
The start of the third round could be the sweet spot for running backs, including Texas A&M's Devon Achane.
Achane is a consensus third-round pick. The Athletic's Dane Brugler projected he would land with the Broncos at No. 67.
Achane is coming off a 1,102-yard season at A&M in which he found the end zone on eight occasions.
He totaled 21 touchdowns over his three seasons. He had at least 130 carries in each of the last two years.
Achane's multiyear experience as a primary ball-carrier should intrigue Payton and his staff, and that may lead to him being Denver's top running back while Williams works his way back.
Zach Harrison, EDGE, Ohio State
Denver would love to land a former five-star recruit in the third round.
Brugler and ESPN.com's Matt Miller both have the Broncos landing Ohio State edge rusher Zach Harrison in the third round.
Pro Football Focus is not as high on Harrison, as he was the No. 111 overall pick in the site's seven-round mock draft.
Harrison is expected to fall into the third round because of some inconsistency that was on display during his time in the Big Ten, which PFF noted in its mock.
"Harrison is a long, explosive defensive end who is still trying to figure out how to tap into his immense physical gifts. While he earned an 85.2 pass-rushing grade this past season, it's worrisome that his grades have plateaued since his 2020 season."
He recorded 24 tackles for loss and 11 sacks, but he never had more than four sacks in a single season.
Harrison's eight tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks in his senior season is a positive sign for prospective suitors that he can fight through the inconsistencies to find success.
The talent is there for Denver's staff to work with, and if Harrison thrives in the Broncos' system, he could be the team's next Bradley Chubb.
Nick Saldiveri, OG, Old Dominion
Center can be a tough position to find prospects at in the NFL draft, so the Broncos may have to hunt for versatile interior offensive linemen in the third and fourth rounds.
Old Dominion's Nick Saldiveri is a projected third-round pick by Brugler and Miller, while PFF has him as a fourth-round selection.
It may be hard for the Broncos to justify taking an interior lineman over an edge-rusher and running back at Nos. 67 and 68, so they should at least keep Saldiveri in mind for No. 108.
Denver has Ben Powers and Quinn Meinerz as its projected starters at guard, while center is up for grabs between Lloyd Cushenberry and Luke Wattenberg.
Payton has a history of selecting interior offensive linemen, including 2020 first-round pick Cesar Ruiz, so he could choose Saldiveri with an eye on developing him into a versatile player at all three inside positions.