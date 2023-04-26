Broncos' Top 2023 NFL Draft Targets

0 of 3

Tim Warner/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos are one of the few teams who have to wait until the second day of the 2023 NFL draft to be involved in the selection process.

Denver's first- and second-round picks belong to the Seattle Seahawks from the Russell Wilson trade.

The Broncos enter the draft with a splash in the third round, as they possess the 67th and 68th overall picks. Denver has three other picks on Saturday.

Sean Payton and his staff need to find the best fits for the roster in transition from one head coach to another.

The Broncos have two clear holes on offense at center and running back, and they could use an extra edge-rusher as well.

Two of those three needs should be addressed in the third round, and the other could be filled with the No. 108 pick in the fourth round.