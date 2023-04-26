2023 NFL Draft Rumors: C.J. Stroud Could Have Justin Fields-Like 'Slide,' Exec Says

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

After previously being favored to go No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL draft, C.J. Stroud's stock appears to be uncertain heading into Thursday's event.

One NFL executive told ESPN's Jason Reid that Stroud could have a draft-day "slide" similar to his predecessor at Ohio State when Justin Fields was taken 11th by the Chicago Bears in 2021.

When the Carolina Panthers initially acquired the No. 1 overall pick from the Chicago Bears, The Athletic's Joseph Person reported the expectation is it was for Stroud because he's "bigger than (Bryce) Young, more accurate than (Anthony) Richardson and more of a playmaker than (Will) Levis."

As the draft has gotten closer, Young has become the overwhelming favorite to be the preferred choice for Carolina.

After Young canceled his remaining predraft visits on April 17, Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer attempted to quiet speculation about the pick by telling reporters Young made that decision on his own and they didn't tell him he was going to be selected No. 1 overall.

Despite their need at quarterback, the Houston Texans are reportedly not enamored with the options available in this class and could end up deciding between edge rushers Will Anderson Jr. from Alabama or Tyree Wilson from Texas Tech.

There are several other teams picking in the top 10 that could target a quarterback, including the Indianapolis Colts (No. 4), Las Vegas Raiders (No. 7) Atlanta Falcons (No. 8). The Seattle Seahawks (No. 5) and Detroit Lions (No. 6) could also be inclined pursue a long-term solution at the position with their top picks.

Given all of those potential options, it's still hard to believe Stroud could go from being thought of as the top pick to falling out of the top 10. The Tennessee Titans at No. 11 would likely be thrilled if that came to pass with Ryan Tannehill entering the final season of his current contract.

But the uncertainty around Stroud is also emblematic of how NFL teams might feel about this draft class as a whole. There are plenty of intriguing players with some potential stars, but it doesn't seem like there are a lot of blue-chip talents who really make clubs excited.