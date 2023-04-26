Cowboys' Top 2023 NFL Draft Targets

0 of 3

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys have a knack for finding stars in the first round of the NFL draft.

Dez Bryant, Ezekiel Elliott, CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons are among those who have developed into stars with the team in the last 13 years.

Dallas will be looking for its latest draft success with the No. 26 overall pick in the 2023 draft.

Mike McCarthy's team is in need of some extra star power after Dalton Schultz left for the Houston Texans in free agency and Elliott was released. Tony Pollard is also on a one-year deal and could leave next offseason.

The Cowboys could have a future star at tight end fall to them in the form of Notre Dame's Michael Mayer. He is the perfect weapon for Dak Prescott to target across the middle, and he may be too good to pass up if he is available at No. 26.

Dallas could address its running back situation early as well, but the first-round options at that position may be limited.