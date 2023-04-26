Cowboys' Top 2023 NFL Draft Targets

Cowboys' Top 2023 NFL Draft TargetsApril 26, 2023
The Dallas Cowboys have a knack for finding stars in the first round of the NFL draft.
Dez Bryant, Ezekiel Elliott, CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons are among those who have developed into stars with the team in the last 13 years.
Dallas will be looking for its latest draft success with the No. 26 overall pick in the 2023 draft.
Mike McCarthy's team is in need of some extra star power after Dalton Schultz left for the Houston Texans in free agency and Elliott was released. Tony Pollard is also on a one-year deal and could leave next offseason.
The Cowboys could have a future star at tight end fall to them in the form of Notre Dame's Michael Mayer. He is the perfect weapon for Dak Prescott to target across the middle, and he may be too good to pass up if he is available at No. 26.
Dallas could address its running back situation early as well, but the first-round options at that position may be limited.
Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame
Michael Mayer could follow in the footsteps of Jason Witten and Schultz as the Cowboys' latest star tight end.
The Notre Dame product fits a true need on the Dallas roster and could be available at No. 26.
The Cowboys have Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot on their tight end depth chart, but passing on a player with consecutive 800-yard seasons and 18 touchdowns in three years seems foolish.
Dane Brugler of The Athletic projected Mayer to be the 26th pick because of Dallas' infatuation with the 21-year-old.
"As one plugged-in league source told me about Mayer and the Cowboys: 'I just can't see Dallas passing,'" he wrote.
The selection of Mayer would give the Cowboys a well-rounded offense with Pollard, Lamb and Brandin Cooks that should help challenge the Philadelphia Eagles for the NFC East crown.
Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama
Jahmyr Gibbs will be the best running back available to the Cowboys barring an unforeseen situation in which Bijan Robinson drops to No. 26.
If Robinson is somehow still there for the Cowboys, they shouldn't waste a second on the clock.
Gibbs would also be a strong pick to fill in the running back depth chart left open by Elliott's release.
The 21-year-old boosted his draft stock with a solid transfer season at Alabama in which he totaled 926 rushing yards, 444 receiving yards and 10 total touchdowns.
Dallas has to decide whether it should use a first-round pick on Gibbs, who could drop into the middle of the second round since the running back position is not valued as much as it has been in previous years. No RBs were chosen in the 2022 first round.
Brugler has one of the highest projections for Gibbs at No. 34, which is the second pick of the second round. Pro Football Focus, Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay of ESPN and Matt Miller of ESPN all have Gibbs at No. 48 or No. 50.
If Dallas has a first-round grade on Gibbs, it could select him with no hesitation, especially if Mayer is already off the board.
If the Cowboys do not think Gibbs is worth the No. 26 pick, they could revisit the running back talent in the second or third round.
Myles Murphy, Edge, Clemson
Dallas has a clear need for front-seven depth, but Mayer or Gibbs could be too hard to pass on at No. 26.
The Cowboys need to have a contingency plan in place if Mayer is gone before No. 26 and they believe that spot would be too high for Gibbs.
Dallas needs to fill a hole at linebacker, but there is a lack of end-of-first-round talent there, so it may have to wait until Friday to address that spot instead of reaching on Thursday.
That could lead the Cowboys to the best player available, who could be Clemson edge-rusher Myles Murphy.
The 21-year-old has produced 36 sacks and 18.5 tackles for loss over three seasons at Clemson. He could be a nice complement to Parsons in the pass rush.
Most mock drafts have Murphy falling into the bottom third of the first round. Pro Football Focus noted some teams have him as a top-10 pick. He was mocked to No. 24 by PFF.
Brugler projected the former Tigers star would be the No. 12 selection by the Houston Texans, so that speaks to the wide range of possibilities for him.
If Murphy falls to No. 26, the Cowboys should go with the best-player-available strategy and attack more pressing needs on Friday and Saturday.