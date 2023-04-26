Brittney Griner's Game 'Getting a Little Bit Better' Every Week, Diana Taurasi Says

AP Photo/Matt York

Phoenix Mercury star Diana Taurasi provided a positive update Tuesday regarding Brittney Griner's preparations for the 2023 WNBA season.

According to ESPN's Josh Weinfuss, Taurasi suggested that Griner's game is starting to come together after Griner missed the entire 2022 season because of her arrest and imprisonment in Russia: "I think she's gotten better. Yeah, I think she's progressed. I mean, when you don't do anything for 10 months, yeah, it's a long strain on your body—mentally, physically. But every week you just see her getting a little bit better."

WNBA training camps open next week, and Taurasi noted that she has seen some things from Griner that make her believe she is trending in the right direction at a pivotal time:

"You see her do things [and you're like] 'Oh, oh, OK. Spin move baseline. I remember that.' Or getting a block. So, there are all these little moments that she keeps stacking up and it's going to be a big training camp for her to get back where she wants to go. But, we're all here helping and hopefully we could all do it together."

While in Russia in February 2022, Griner was detained at an airport and charged with drug smuggling for being in possession of vape cartridges that contained hashish oil.

Griner was ultimately sentenced to nine years in prison, but as part of a prisoner swap, she was returned to the United States in December, about 10 months after her initial arrest.

Before her arrest, the 6'9" Griner was among the most dominant forces in WNBA history, having earned eight All-Star selections, two scoring titles, two WNBA Defensive Player of the Year Awards and one WNBA championship.

For her career, the 32-year-old Griner boasts per-game averages of 17.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.8 blocks and 1.8 assists while shooting 56.0 percent from the field.

After Griner helped lead the Mercury to the WNBA Finals in 2021, the team took a huge step back without her last season, going 15-21.

Griner is undoubtedly integral to the team's success, and while she may need to knock some rust off, her return instantly makes Phoenix a contender again.

Her first chance to get acclimated to game action again will come on May 9 in the Mercury's preseason opener against the Seattle Storm. Phoenix's first regular-season game of the 2023 season is scheduled for May 19 against the Los Angeles Sparks.