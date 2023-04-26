Colts' Jim Irsay Says IND 'Still Debating' 2023 NFL Draft QBs amid Will Levis Rumors

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay suggested this week that the organization still hasn't decided which quarterback it wants to take in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft on Thursday.

According to ESPN's Stephen Holder, Irsay suggested that the front office is still debating and evaluating who to select:

"People think … the decision's made, or decision makers aren't telling anyone. That's not true a lot of times. Honestly, this is as much intrigue and as much debate [as I've seen]. You have four guys and they're all worthy of being the No. 1 pick in the draft. Any of the four you take at [No.] 1, people can't slam anyone for it.

"I'm not being evasive. I'm being honest. Really, we are still debating what our options are."

The Colts own the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, and while the Carolina Panthers are almost certain to take a quarterback first overall, Indy could potentially have its pick of the three other surefire first-round quarterbacks with the fourth selection.

Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Florida's Anthony Richardson and Kentucky's Will Levis are all apparent locks to be taken inside the top 31 picks Thursday.

While the Colts may still be deciding between them, Peter Schrager of Fox Sports said on Tuesday's episode of The Pat McAfee Show that Levis has "a bunch of fans" among the Colts brass and could be their pick.

Quarterback has been a major issue for the Colts ever since Andrew Luck suddenly and unexpectedly retired shortly before the 2019 season.

In four seasons since Luck's retirement, the Colts have had a different leading passer each year in Jacoby Brissett, Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz and Matt Ryan.

Rivers was the only one to lead Indianapolis to a playoff berth, but he retired after just one season with the team, resulting in more band-aid options that simply didn't work out.

The Colts have long needed a long-term answer under center, and they have a chance to finally get one in the 2023 NFL draft, although choosing the right quarterback won't be easy with seemingly so little separating the top four signal-callers in the class.

While it remains to be seen, Young has long been viewed as the favorite to go first overall to the Panthers, and if that happens, the Colts will have to decide between a seemingly safe pick or upside.

Stroud perhaps has the highest floor of the top quarterbacks after a highly productive collegiate career at Ohio State, but his potential does not match that of Richardson or Levis.

Both Richardson and Levis have prototypical NFL quarterback size and the type of mobility that teams look for nowadays.

Richardson is especially good with his legs, has a huge arm and all the measurables, but his accuracy was an issue in his one season as a college starter, and it is no sure thing to get better at the NFL level.

As for Levis, he had a penchant for turning the ball over and taking too many sacks at Kentucky, and it is hard to say if his impressive traits in shorts can translate to playing in pads in NFL games.

Although there is uncertainty regarding whether teams like the Houston Texans, Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders and Tennessee Titans will target a quarterback near the top of the draft, it does seem fairly set in stone that the Colts will address the position even if it isn't yet known precisely who they will take.