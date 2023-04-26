Patriots' Top 2023 NFL Draft Targets

Patriots' Top 2023 NFL Draft TargetsApril 26, 2023
The New England Patriots need to add protection for quarterback Mac Jones in the 2023 NFL draft.
Bill Belichick's side will likely pursue one of the premier offensive tackles with the No. 14 overall pick to ease the pressure on the 24-year-old for 2023 and beyond.
The run on offensive tackles is not expected to occur too early in Thursday's first round, so the Patriots should not panic too much about missing out on their top guy.
New England's alternative to an offensive lineman at No. 14 is adding more security around Jones in the passing game.
Most, if not all, of the top wide receivers in the draft class should still be available at No. 14, and that could lead to the Patriots making a splashy pick over a practical one.
Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia
Broderick Jones could be the third offensive lineman chosen in the first round by the Patriots in the past five years.
New England attacked its interior in 2022 with the unlikely first-round selection of Cole Strange, and it landed Isaiah Wynn out of Georgia in 2018.
Wynn did not pan out as the Patriots had hoped, and that is one of the reasons why they are in the offensive tackle market in 2023.
If Jones is the Patriots' preferred offensive tackle, he will have at least one year to learn from Trent Brown and Riley Reiff.
That could be a good thing for Jones, who "played the fewest number of snaps among draftable FBS tackles in this class," per Dane Brugler of The Athletic.
Brugler, who projected Jones to the Patriots at No. 14, also noted that the 21-year-old could have the biggest upside of the offensive tackles in the 2023 class.
"Two to three years from now, it wouldn't be surprising if he separates himself as the best tackle from this draft," he wrote.
The Patriots have to balance upside and immediate impact with Jones, and if they feel comfortable with any potential growing pains, they could land the Georgia product as their future left tackle.
Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State
New England's decision could come down to Jones or Ohio State's Paris Johnson Jr.
Johnson is the projected No. 14 pick in mock drafts from Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay of ESPN and Matt Miller from the same outlet.
McShay noted that the 21-year-old's versatility could allow him to play somewhere else on the offensive line while Brown is still the Patriots' left tackle. Johnson started his Ohio State career at right guard before moving to left tackle.
Kiper and McShay had Johnson one pick behind Jones in their mock draft, so there is a possibility both offensive linemen are available at No. 14.
That scenario comes down to how high Peter Skoronski will be taken. If the Northwestern product drops out of the top 10, the Patriots could have their pick of the premier offensive linemen.
The Chicago Bears at No. 9, the Philadelphia Eagles at No. 10 and the Green Bay Packers at No. 13 are the main teams to watch for offensive linemen. If they all choose interior players, the Patriots could be forced to pivot to another position at No. 14.
Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
The Patriots might have some hesitation in picking a first-round wide receiver after N'Keal Harry failed to develop into a star following the 2019 NFL draft.
But that may be their play at No. 14 if all the top offensive tackles are off the board.
The Patriots currently have Kendrick Bourne, DeVante Parker, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Tyquan Thornton on top of their wide receiver depth chart.
That is a fine collection of talent, but it does not match what other teams in the AFC East possess at the position.
New England needs another primary target for Mac Jones to throw to compete for the division title.
The Patriots should have plenty of local knowledge on Boston College's Zay Flowers, who produced 3,056 receiving yards and 29 touchdowns over four collegiate seasons.
The added wrinkle to his selection is that it may not occur at No. 14. The Patriots could trade down a few spots to land the 22-year-old.
Miller has Flowers dropping to No. 22 in his mock draft, and Brugler has no wide receivers going before No. 20.
The assumption is Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba will be off the board for the Patriots. The Houston Texans can choose him at No. 12, but any other wideouts could be available to the franchise at No. 14 or later, and that makes any of them intriguing alternatives.