Patriots' Top 2023 NFL Draft Targets

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The New England Patriots need to add protection for quarterback Mac Jones in the 2023 NFL draft.

Bill Belichick's side will likely pursue one of the premier offensive tackles with the No. 14 overall pick to ease the pressure on the 24-year-old for 2023 and beyond.

The run on offensive tackles is not expected to occur too early in Thursday's first round, so the Patriots should not panic too much about missing out on their top guy.

New England's alternative to an offensive lineman at No. 14 is adding more security around Jones in the passing game.

Most, if not all, of the top wide receivers in the draft class should still be available at No. 14, and that could lead to the Patriots making a splashy pick over a practical one.