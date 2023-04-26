Vikings' Top 2023 NFL Draft Targets

0 of 3

Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings could find a new running mate for Justin Jefferson at wide receiver in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft.

Adam Thielen's offseason exit opened up the possibility for the Vikings to land another young star at wide receiver when the first round takes place on Thursday.

Minnesota's No. 23 overall pick is in the range where most of the top wide receiver prospects will be chosen.

The last two Biletnikoff Award winners, the honor given to the top collegiate wideout, are among the potential first-round selections for the Vikings.

Minnesota is not guaranteed to land a wide receiver because it also needs help at cornerback.

The Vikings added Byron Murphy after losing Patrick Peterson during free agency, and they could add more depth on the outside.