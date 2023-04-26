Vikings' Top 2023 NFL Draft TargetsApril 26, 2023
Vikings' Top 2023 NFL Draft Targets
The Minnesota Vikings could find a new running mate for Justin Jefferson at wide receiver in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft.
Adam Thielen's offseason exit opened up the possibility for the Vikings to land another young star at wide receiver when the first round takes place on Thursday.
Minnesota's No. 23 overall pick is in the range where most of the top wide receiver prospects will be chosen.
The last two Biletnikoff Award winners, the honor given to the top collegiate wideout, are among the potential first-round selections for the Vikings.
Minnesota is not guaranteed to land a wide receiver because it also needs help at cornerback.
The Vikings added Byron Murphy after losing Patrick Peterson during free agency, and they could add more depth on the outside.
Jordan Addison, WR, USC
Jordan Addison's name has been linked with the Vikings in recent mock drafts.
The USC product was projected to land at No. 23 by Pro Football Focus, which called him the "perfect complement to Justin Jefferson."
The 21-year-old won the Biletnikoff Award in 2021 at Pittsburgh, where he helped Kenny Pickett gain first-round status in last year's draft.
Addison moved to Lincoln Riley's project at USC for the 2022 season, and he put up 875 receiving yards and eight touchdowns over 11 games. He had 1,593 yards and 17 scores in 14 games in 2021 with Pitt.
His projected draft range is somewhere in the early 20s. Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN had Addison at No. 21 in his latest mock with Todd McShay, while Dane Brugler of The Athletic had him at No. 25 to the New York Giants.
Minnesota needs a No. 2 wideout to partner with Jefferson, and it has to weigh which one of the available prospects would complement him best.
Addison's success in two different systems showed his adaptability, and that could be the deciding factor for the Vikings if he is still available at No. 23.
Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee
The reigning Biletnikoff Award winner should be available at No. 23 no matter how quickly wide receivers go off the board.
Jalin Hyatt posted a 1,267-yard, 15-touchdown season at Tennessee last season to fly up NFL draft boards. He did not have more than 21 receptions or 276 receiving yards in a single season before 2022.
The 21-year-old is a borderline first-round prospect, and Kiper and Brugler both have him landing in the first 10 picks of the second round.
Pro Football Focus mocked Hyatt at No. 57 to the New York Giants but noted two qualities that could make him a first-round selection: "The Biletnikoff Award winner recorded more deep receiving yards than any other receiver in the FBS in 2022. His game-changing speed is unmatched in this draft class."
Minnesota could lean more toward Hyatt's direction because it would love to have another big-play wide receiver for quarterback Kirk Cousins to work with.
Other top wide receivers may still be around at No. 23, but Hyatt's dynamic qualities could give him the boost into the first round.
Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
The Vikings won't have a shot to land one of the top three cornerbacks in the NFL draft unless they trade up into the top 15.
They can still find quality at No. 23 with Maryland's Deonte Banks, who was projected be Minnesota's first-round pick by Brugler.
Brugler noted that Banks "has the size and movement skills to match up with any kind of receiver on the outside."
The 22-year-old's qualities could intrigue the Vikings to have an insurance policy in case Andrew Booth and Akayleb Evans do not take the next step in their second seasons.
They signed Murphy in the offseason to be Peterson's replacement as the veteran presence in that unit.
Minnesota was aggressive with its defense in 2022, when it drafted Lewis Cine, Booth and Evans with three of its first four picks.
The Vikings may want to trust their current crop of defensive backs and address other needs at No. 23. But if the receivers they like are gone, they could look to Banks to shore up their coverage for 2023 and beyond.