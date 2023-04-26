X

    Video: Hawks' Trae Young FaceTimed Suspended PG Dejounte Murray After Celtics Win

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIApril 26, 2023

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 25: Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks dribbles against the Boston Celtics during the first quarter in game five of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at TD Garden on April 25, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
    Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young FaceTimed suspended backcourt mate Dejounte Murray after leading his team to a 119-117 comeback victory over the Boston Celtics to stave off postseason elimination on Tuesday.

    Atlanta Hawks @ATLHawks

    Trae FaceTimed DJ from the locker room ❄️📲 <a href="https://t.co/pLcXtkWCpD">pic.twitter.com/pLcXtkWCpD</a>

    Young dropped a game-high 38 points, including a game-winning 30-foot three-pointer with 2.1 seconds remaining. That shot capped a remarkable comeback in a game where the Hawks trailed by 13 points with six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

    Atlanta did that all without Murray, who was suspended for Game 5 after bumping an official following the Hawks' 129-121 loss to Boston in Game 4 on Sunday.

    Having Murray back for Game 6 will be a huge boost, however. He's arguably been the Hawks' best postseason player with 25.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 2.3 steals in four games versus the C's.

    Young told him to be ready for the Hawks' effort to tie this series at three games apiece.

    Bally Sports: Hawks @HawksOnBally

    "I told him to be ready."<a href="https://twitter.com/TheTraeYoung?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheTraeYoung</a>, to <a href="https://twitter.com/laurenjbara?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@laurenjbara</a>, on his postgame FaceTime chat with <a href="https://twitter.com/DejounteMurray?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DejounteMurray</a> <a href="https://t.co/mTAnsvKNuf">pic.twitter.com/mTAnsvKNuf</a>

    Game 6 will be Thursday at State Farm Arena. A win sends the series back to Boston for a matchup-deciding Game 7.

