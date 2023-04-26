Video: Hawks' Trae Young FaceTimed Suspended PG Dejounte Murray After Celtics Win

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young FaceTimed suspended backcourt mate Dejounte Murray after leading his team to a 119-117 comeback victory over the Boston Celtics to stave off postseason elimination on Tuesday.

Young dropped a game-high 38 points, including a game-winning 30-foot three-pointer with 2.1 seconds remaining. That shot capped a remarkable comeback in a game where the Hawks trailed by 13 points with six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

Atlanta did that all without Murray, who was suspended for Game 5 after bumping an official following the Hawks' 129-121 loss to Boston in Game 4 on Sunday.

Having Murray back for Game 6 will be a huge boost, however. He's arguably been the Hawks' best postseason player with 25.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 2.3 steals in four games versus the C's.

Young told him to be ready for the Hawks' effort to tie this series at three games apiece.

Game 6 will be Thursday at State Farm Arena. A win sends the series back to Boston for a matchup-deciding Game 7.