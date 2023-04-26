Eagles' Top 2023 NFL Draft Targets

0 of 3

Adam Davis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles will be one of the most fascinating teams to watch in the 2023 NFL draft.

The Super Bowl runner-up owns the No. 10 overall pick as part of a trade with the New Orleans Saints.

Philadelphia has all sorts of potential scenarios in play because it has the most complete roster of any franchise in the top 10.

Texas running back Bijan Robinson is the most intriguing prospect for the Eagles. He is one of the best overall players in the draft class, but he plays at a position that has dropped in value in recent drafts.

Philadelphia needs a running back to replace the departed Miles Sanders, but it could also use some reinforcements on either line, which makes its decision somewhat complicated.

There are plenty of strong offensive- and defensive-line prospects who may be available at No. 10, but the possibility of adding Robinson to the Jalen Hurts-led offense could overrule the interior needs.