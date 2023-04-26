Eagles' Top 2023 NFL Draft Targets

Eagles' Top 2023 NFL Draft TargetsApril 26, 2023
The Philadelphia Eagles will be one of the most fascinating teams to watch in the 2023 NFL draft.
The Super Bowl runner-up owns the No. 10 overall pick as part of a trade with the New Orleans Saints.
Philadelphia has all sorts of potential scenarios in play because it has the most complete roster of any franchise in the top 10.
Texas running back Bijan Robinson is the most intriguing prospect for the Eagles. He is one of the best overall players in the draft class, but he plays at a position that has dropped in value in recent drafts.
Philadelphia needs a running back to replace the departed Miles Sanders, but it could also use some reinforcements on either line, which makes its decision somewhat complicated.
There are plenty of strong offensive- and defensive-line prospects who may be available at No. 10, but the possibility of adding Robinson to the Jalen Hurts-led offense could overrule the interior needs.
Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas
The potential addition of Bijan Robinson to the Eagles offense would terrify opposing defenses.
Philadelphia already has A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith at wide receiver and Dallas Goedert at tight end to work with Hurts.
Sanders' free-agent exit makes a possible Robinson selection the perfect fit for the Eagles at No. 10.
The 21-year-old ran for over 1,100 yards in each of his last two seasons at Texas. He found the end zone on 41 occasions during his college career.
The argument against Robinson is that he comes into the NFL with 539 carries on his resume and running backs wear down faster than an interior lineman.
With all that being said, Robinson is the No. 6 overall prospect, according to Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN.com. He is listed above every offensive lineman and all but two defensive linemen.
The nine teams in front of Philadelphia have more concerning needs than running back, and that should allow Robinson to fall to the Eagles. The Atlanta Falcons may be the only true threat to land the Texas product, but they return Cordarelle Patterson and Tyler Allgeier at running back.
The selection of Robinson would add to the offseason hype the Eagles will receive as they attempt to return to the Super Bowl.
He would fill a need, but the case could be built for the Eagles to draft Alabama's Jahmyr Gibbs at No. 30 or another running back in the second or third rounds.
Peter Skoronski, OL, Northwestern
Peter Skoronski is the practical pick at No. 10.
The Northwestern product can play anywhere on the offensive line and would be a direct replacement for free-agent departure Isaac Seumalo at guard.
The Eagles started to build their interior foundation for the next decade in the second round of the last two drafts with the selections of Landon Dickerson and Cam Jurgens.
They could be the reason why the Eagles turn away from Skoronski and go after the flashy pick with Robinson at No. 10.
Jurgens was initially chosen as the heir to Jason Kelce at center, but the 35-year-old has not retired yet, which would push the 2021 second-round pick to right guard.
Philadelphia could continue to build for the future with Skoronski, who is the No. 10 overall prospect and the top offensive lineman in Kiper's rankings.
He would be a perfectly fine prospect to take, and he would likely fight for playing time at right guard. But the Eagles do not have to pick an offensive lineman first.
Nolan Smith, LB, Georgia
The Georgia-to-Philadelphia pipeline could continue with linebacker Nolan Smith.
The Eagles used two of their first three picks in 2022 on Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean, who are expected to feature in larger roles on the front seven in 2023.
Philadelphia needs to find long-term replacements for Brandon Graham and Fletcher Cox, but the premier defensive linemen may be long gone by the time it picks at No. 10. Will Anderson and Tyree Wilson will likely be top-five picks.
Smith had 20 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks during his time at Georgia. The numbers are not eye-popping, but it can be hard to put up massive totals with so much NFL talent around you.
The 22-year-old is one of the biggest risers on the draft board, per Kiper, who ranked him as the No. 12 overall prospect.
The Eagles have not chosen a linebacker before the third round since 2014, when Marcus Smith was their first-round pick, so they may shy away from Smith to focus on another position.
If Robinson and Skoronski are gone, the Eagles could turn to Smith as the best player available to add another asset to their front seven, so that veterans like Cox and Graham do not have to shoulder the majority of the pass-rushing load in 2023.