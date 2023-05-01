Report: 76ers' Joel Embiid Received PRP Injection for Recovery from Knee Injury

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers center and NBA MVP finalist Joel Embiid underwent a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) treatment on his injured knee, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Charania added on FanDuel TV that Embiid is doubtful to open the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Boston Celtics. Some around the Sixers would consider it a "miracle" if he plays in Game 1.

Embiid suffered a sprained LCL in his right knee during Game 3 of the 76ers' first-round sweep of the Brooklyn Nets, per ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, who added that the big man could wear a brace if and when he returns for the team's second-round playoff series:

Charania reported on April 24 there was optimism he would be able to play Game 1:

Head coach Doc Rivers told reporters on Saturday after the 76ers finished off the Nets that it was "probably 50 percent, at best" that Embiid would be ready for Game 1.

Embiid suffered the injury while playing defense on Nets forward Cameron Johnson as he drove to the hoop in the third quarter. He finished the game with 14 points and 10 rebounds in 38 minutes en route to the 102-97 victory.

If Embiid can't go for Game 1 against Boston, then it will be up to Paul Reed to step into the starting lineup. He excelled when called upon for Game 4 of the Nets series with a 10-point, 15-rebound double-double.

If Embiid can go, then that's bad news for the Celtics, who have encountered significant trouble stopping him this year. He's averaged 36.8 points and 11.8 rebounds against Boston this season.