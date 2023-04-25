WWE NXT Spring Breakin' 2023 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

0 of 2

Credit: WWE.com

WWE NXT delivered an early spring present to the WWE Universe with NXT Spring Breakin'. For the last show before the WWE Draft, many wrestlers could be wrestling on the gold brand for the final time.

Carmelo Hayes has a tough first challenge as NXT champion in the opportunistic Grayson Waller.

Indi Hartwell must prove herself as NXT women's champion against two great challengers Roxanne Perez and Tiffany Stratton.

In the first-ever Trunk match, Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo hoped to put Pretty Deadly behind them by throwing them in their car trunk.

Andre Chase hoped for revenge against Bron Breakker, who destroyed the Chase U flag. Lyra Valkyria promised to put down Cora Jade. Brooks Jensen and Kiana James would fight former friends Josh Briggs and Fallon Henley.

Spring Breakin' looked like one of the biggest shows of the year for NXT as well as a final farewell to many of NXT's key stars.

