WWE NXT Spring Breakin' 2023 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and HighlightsApril 25, 2023
WWE NXT Spring Breakin' 2023 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights
WWE NXT delivered an early spring present to the WWE Universe with NXT Spring Breakin'. For the last show before the WWE Draft, many wrestlers could be wrestling on the gold brand for the final time.
Carmelo Hayes has a tough first challenge as NXT champion in the opportunistic Grayson Waller.
Indi Hartwell must prove herself as NXT women's champion against two great challengers Roxanne Perez and Tiffany Stratton.
In the first-ever Trunk match, Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo hoped to put Pretty Deadly behind them by throwing them in their car trunk.
Andre Chase hoped for revenge against Bron Breakker, who destroyed the Chase U flag. Lyra Valkyria promised to put down Cora Jade. Brooks Jensen and Kiana James would fight former friends Josh Briggs and Fallon Henley.
Spring Breakin' looked like one of the biggest shows of the year for NXT as well as a final farewell to many of NXT's key stars.
Trunk Match: Pretty Deadly vs. The Family
- The show started with a party in a nearby park, talking about the matches to come. Javier Verbal got throw in a fountain by Dabba-Kato.
- Pretty Deadly carried a table off the ramp, refusing to use it.
- Wilson and Prince isolated The Underboss and carried him to the car trunk. He found a fire extinguisher in the trunk to set up the finish.
Tony D'Angelo sent Kit Wilson into the trunk with a crowbar then sent Elton Prince through a table with Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo. Finally, The Family tossed Prince in the trunk and closed the door. They then drove away with Pretty Deadly.
This was a fun street fight-style match that only truly got to its stipulation in the last couple minutes. It could have been more involved or longer, but the weapons were the focus over in-ring action.
This is almost assuredly the end of Pretty Deadly in NXT. The tag team truly made the brand better and will be greatly missed. Wilson and Prince will easily fit in on the main roster.
Result
D'Angelo and Stacks def. Pretty Deadly by trapping both in the car trunk.
Grade
B-
Notable Moments
Bron Breakker vs. Andre Chase (w/ Duke Hudson)
- Hudson talked up Chase before telling him that he would be the only one in his corner.
- Breakker caught the boot of Chase during the Chase U stomps and began his dominant streak to take the win.
- Tiffany Stratton talked down about both of her underdog opponents.
- Trick Williams talked up Carmelo Hayes as NXT champion.
Andre Chase came out firing against Bron Breakker, using the ropes and turnbuckle to wear down the former NXT champion. However, once Breakker regained control, he dominated, forcing The Professor to tap out to the Steiner Recliner.
This was a fun squash match where Chase got in his usual spots before falling hard. Breakker was simply always going to be too much for anyone in Chase U.
With this win, he stays near NXT Championsip contention. Assumedly, he will get at least one more match with Carmelo Hayes, though he could also be drafted to Monday Night Raw or Friday Night SmackDown soon.
Result
Breakker def. Chase by submission.
Grade
C+
Notable Moments