Bijan Robinson Says Eagles' Jalen Hurts Is Non-Mahomes QB He Wants to Play with Most

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Bijan Robinson is expected to be the first running back taken in the 2023 NFL draft, but it's unclear where the former Texas Longhorn will land.

However, that doesn't mean Robinson doesn't have possible destinations in mind.

During an appearance on ESPN's NFL Live on Tuesday, Robinson told Dan Orlovsky that the quarterback he would most like to play with in the NFL, aside from Patrick Mahomes, is Philadelphia Eagles star Jalen Hurts.

Robinson added that his predraft meeting with the Eagles in March went "great."

Hurts took a big leap in his development during the 2022 campaign, particularly as a passer. In 15 games, he completed 66.5 percent of his passes for 3,701 yards and 22 touchdowns against six interceptions.

The 24-year-old led the Eagles to a 14-3 record and the NFC East crown before lifting the franchise into the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2017 campaign. He was rewarded with a five-year, $255 million contract extension this offseason.

Given the fact that Hurts appears to be nowhere near his ceiling, it's no surprise players like Robinson want to share the field with him.

The Eagles enter the 2023 season with Kenneth Gainwell, Boston Scott, Rashaad Penny, Trey Sermon and Kennedy Brooks on the roster at running back.

While the franchise isn't in dire need of a running back, putting Robinson alongside Hurts would make Philadelphia's run game nearly impossible to stop in 2023 and beyond.

Robinson, who spent his entire three-year career at Texas, rushed for 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns in 12 games last season. Hurts, meanwhile, rushed for 760 yards and 13 scores in 15 games in 2022.

The Eagles own the No. 10 pick in the 2023 draft, though it's unclear if they'll select a running back at that spot as general manager Howie Roseman has never gone running back in Round 1.