Cowboys' Micah Parsons Calls out C.J. Stroud Haters: 'Same Thing with Justin Fields!'

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Ahead of Thursday's NFL draft, the projection of former Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud has come into question due to rumors of a low score on the S2 Cognition Test and other factors.

The recent dissection of Stroud did not sit well with Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons, who likened the situation to when another former Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields fell to the Chicago Bears at the 11th pick in 2021:

After a slow start to his career, Fields has developed into a dynamic offensive talent. He set the record for most rushing yards by a quarterback in a regular-season game in a Week 9 loss against the Miami Dolphins.

If Stroud takes the same path as his Ohio State predecessor, he too will have a successful NFL career. In his two years as the starter for the Buckeyes, he threw 85 touchdowns against just 12 interceptions. Any team that drafts Stroud will be getting a franchise cornerstone to build around.