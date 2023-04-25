NFL Draft 2023 Rumors: Cardinals' No. 3 Pick Hasn't Generated Much Trade Interest

Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly "borderline desperate" to trade the No. 3 pick in the 2023 NFL draft, but that selection hasn't gained much interest around the league with the first round coming up on Thursday.

"I don't know a partner that's looking to trade up, and that's why it's interesting," Peter Schrager of Fox Sports said Tuesday during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. "They can come out there and they can say 'we're open for business,' but unless you have a trade partner, you're in a tough spot here.

"Basically the whole league knows that third pick could be had, and if there's a defensive player taken at second, C.J. Stroud could be there at three, [Will] Levis could be there at three, [Anthony] Richardson could be there at three. Who's going to trade up to make that deal?"

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer also reported Monday that "it seems like it won't be easy" for the Cardinals to move the No. 3 pick:

"One thing that would help is Stroud getting past Houston—opening up an opportunity for someone to leapfrog the Colts to have their pick of any of the non–Young quarterbacks in the class. But if the Cardinals get stuck? One thing that comes up consistently is that Ossenfort is going to want to park the ball in the middle of the fairway with his first pick, be it at No. 3 or further down."

At this point, it's unclear what the Carolina Panthers intend to do with the No. 1 pick. However, they are expected to select one of the top quarterbacks available in Stroud, Levis, Richardson or Bryce Young after acquiring the selection in a trade with the Chicago Bears.

The Indianapolis Colts, Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders, Atlanta Falcons and Tennessee Titans, all of which are searching for a franchise quarterback, are among the teams that could make a play for Arizona's No. 3 pick if the signal-caller they like gets past the Houston Texans, who own the No. 2 pick.

The Cardinals, who missed the playoffs for the sixth time in the last seven seasons, are looking to move down from the No. 3 pick in order to accumulate more draft capital for a quick rebuild.

If the Cardinals are unable to trade the No. 3 pick, they could take one of the top defensive ends available or address a big concern in the offensive line, according to ESPN's Todd McShay.

With the draft inching closer, it's possible any trade for the No. 3 pick won't happen until Arizona is on the clock.