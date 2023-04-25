NFL Rumors: Will Levis 'Could Very Easily' Be 2nd QB Drafted; Colts Are 'Fans'

AP Photo/James Crisp

As the 2023 NFL draft draws nearer, it's starting to look like the Indianapolis Colts will be faced with a tough decision at the No. 4 pick on Thursday.

While many expect that the Carolina Panthers will take quarterback Bryce Young No. 1 overall, a recent report suggested the Houston Texans are not a lock to draft a signal-caller with the second pick. In that scenario, the Colts could wind up with their choice between C.J. Stroud, Will Levis and Anthony Richardson.

However, there's a chance Indianapolis already has its mind made up, as Peter Schrager of Fox Sports said on Tuesday's episode of The Pat McAfee Show that it appears the team is locked in on Levis and would make him the second quarterback off the draft board.

"I think Bryce Young's the first quarterback. Will Levis could very easily be the second quarterback," Schrager said. "I've heard he's actually had great meetings with teams, and he's well-liked by a lot of buildings."

He went on to add that the Colts potentially developed a liking of Levis because they expected not to have a chance at Stroud, who is widely regarded as the second-best quarterback in the class behind Young.

"The connection with the Colts, there's no natural connection. ... I just have heard from a lot of people around the league, mostly from people outside the Colts building, that they are hearing that there's a bunch of fans in that building. It's been that way for quite some time, and maybe that's because they assume Stroud wasn't gonna be be available and they convinced themselves that Levis gonna be OK at 4."

B/R NFL scout Derrik Klassen described Levis as "the NFL's favorite kind of quarterback prospect: a tall(ish) pocket passer with a booming arm, a high-degree of toughness, and experience in a pro-style offense." He spent the last two years of his college career at Kentucky after beginning it at Penn State, and he threw for 2,406 yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions last year.

If Stroud, Levis and Richardson are all still on the board, Indianapolis could make the surprise pick in the UK product.