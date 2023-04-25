Frank Reich: Panthers Have Decided on No. 1 NFL Draft Pick amid Young, Levis Rumors

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers aren't officially on the clock for two more days, but they've already made their decision about whom they'll select with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

Head coach Frank Reich told reporters he spoke with general manager Scott Fitterer on Monday, and they identified their preferred target. Reich added the team was generally behind one prospect specifically and wanted to confirm its belief.

That aligns with multiple reports, which identified Alabama's Bryce Young as the player in question.

On April 11, ESPN's Adam Schefter said on NFL Live he thought the Panthers traded up to the top pick with a tentative plan to take Young while remaining "open to all other possibilities." Schefter explained he didn't believe anything had changed internally in Carolina.

The MMQB's Albert Breer basically said the same thing Monday:

"The Panthers weren't sure who they'd take when they traded for the first pick, a little over six weeks ago, but my sense is their baseline, as far as who they were comfortable spending all that capital on, at the time, was Young. And Young never relinquished his lead over the pack. He crushed his meeting with [Reich]. He scored a 98 on the S2 cognitive test, one that Carolina owner David Tepper is said to be a big believer in."

Granted, you have to balance that against somebody on Reddit claiming Kentucky's Will Levis has told people around him he'll be going to Carolina.

It's true that Young doesn't stand head and shoulders above his peers—literally and figuratively—in the 2023 quarterback class. He's the most distinguished college QB available, but his 5'10", 204-pound frame is raising concerns.

Pete Thamel of ESPN noted Kyler Murray and Johnny Manziel are the only quarterbacks under 6'0" to be selected in the first round during the common draft era. Young is going to be the lightest first-round QB since at least 1999 as well.

"If he was bigger, he'd be the shoo-in for the No. 1 pick," ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. wrote in his final big board. "His arm is more than good enough for him to be a great NFL signal-caller."

Still, all of the signs are pointing to Young becoming the newest member of the Panthers when the draft gets underway Thursday.