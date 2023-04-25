Clippers' Paul George Talks Potential Timetable for Return from Knee Injury

AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu

The Los Angeles Clippers are on the brink of elimination from the postseason as they enter Tuesday's Game 5 against the Phoenix Suns facing a 3-1 deficit.

To make matters worse, star forwards Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are both out with knee injuries, leaving Los Angeles short-handed against a Phoenix team led by the potent duo of Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.

George, who has been out for the past five weeks with a knee sprain, spoke to reporters on Tuesday and he was asked about what it would take for him to return prior to his initial six-week recovery timeline.

"It ultimately would be me fighting the medical [staff] on being cleared, or can I play, or can I give it a go, but they obviously have my best interest and what's the best for me from a longevity standpoint. ... But if I feel good right at that six-week mark, I'm lacing them up," he said.

While George is optimistic that the Clippers will still be alive in the playoffs to give him a chance to return to the court, it's likely wishful thinking. Los Angeles has dropped each of the last three games in its first-round series against Phoenix, losing by an average of 10.3 points.

George appeared in 56 games during the regular season and tied with Leonard for the team-lead with 23.8 points per game. Since signing with the Clippers in 2019, the 32-year-old has not appeared in 60 games in a season.

With George and Leonard missing from the lineup, the onus is on star point guard Russell Westbrook to try to lead Los Angeles past Phoenix. The 2017 NBA MVP has seen a resurgence over the past three games, averaging 31.7 points over that span. The Clippers hope he will continue to play at a high level as they look to avoid an early exit from the postseason.