Will Levis to Texans, Anthony Richardson to Ravens in Bucky Brooks' NFL Mock Draft

Will Levis and Anthony Richardson will be the third and fourth quarterbacks taken off the board in Thursday's NFL draft if one analyst is to be believed.

NFL Media's Bucky Brooks released his updated mock draft Tuesday, and he projected the Houston Texans to take Levis with the No. 12 overall pick and the Baltimore Ravens to take Richardson with the No. 22 overall pick.

He also projected the Carolina Panthers to take Bryce Young at No. 1 and the Indianapolis Colts to take C.J. Stroud at No. 4.

Houston also has the No. 2 overall pick, but this scenario has it bolstering its pass rush with the addition of Texas Tech's Tyree Wilson with that selection. The Texans would likely be thrilled if they could land one of the elite pass-rushers in Wilson or Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. at No. 2 and still end up with a potential franchise quarterback at No. 12.

As for Richardson, Baltimore would be an interesting landing spot.

The team still has plenty of quarterback uncertainty since it placed the nonexclusive franchise tag on Lamar Jackson. He has since requested a trade, and the situation remains unresolved going into the draft.

Even if Jackson returned, he could be a veteran leader for another dual-threat playmaker in Richardson. The Ravens also wouldn't have to drastically change the offense too much with a mobile backup should Jackson be sidelined for whatever reason.