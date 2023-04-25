John Lynch on If 49ers Considered Lamar Jackson Pursuit: 'You Look Into Everything'

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

The San Francisco 49ers are believed to be happy with their current quarterback situation, but that didn't stop the team from exploring the possibility of acquiring a former NFL MVP.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, 49ers general manager John Lynch said Monday that going after disgruntled Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was under consideration despite Brock Purdy presumably set to return as the starter when he recovers from elbow surgery.

"You look into everything, and we seem to be linked to everything," Lynch said. "I can tell you, I think it's how convicted we are on Brock, on this current group of guys. You're not doing your job if you don't look into things."

Lynch went on to explain that Jackson isn't the only big-name player San Francisco thought about pursuing this offseason. However, he noted that he's also happy with the current crop of players.

"A lot of those things I think you're limited by the way our roster is set up and the other thing is, what's your motivation? And there's more than just Lamar, there's tremendous players, MVP type players," Lynch said. "We really like our guys and we like where we're at. We like our complete roster and how they fit for multiple reasons and we're excited about that group. So, I'll just leave it at that."

After Purdy's magical run in which he led the 49ers to the NFC Championship Game last season, he emerged as the team's quarterback of the future. San Francisco is believed to be exploring trade deals for 2021 No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance, a somewhat surprising move after the team surrendered multiple first-round picks to get him.

While Jackson would be an upgrade over either of them, the 49ers likely don't have enough room to meet the 26-year-old's financial demands. San Francisco already addressed the quarterback position earlier this offseason by signing Sam Darnold to a one-year, $4.5 million deal.

Still, it's understandable that Lynch at least looked into the possibility of adding Jackson as he tries to help put together a team that can win the championship that has eluded the franchise for nearly 30 years.