Early Takeaways from Lakers' 2023 NBA Playoff Performance

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

During the 2022-23 NBA regular season, the Los Angeles Lakers had four more wins than losses.

In the playoffs, they already have two more triumphs than defeats as Monday's 117-111 overtime victory gave them a 3-1 advantage over the second-seeded Memphis Grizzlies.

It's early, but this Lakers team suddenly seems capable of...well, just about anything—up to and including competing for a title. Again, though, we can't say that for certain just yet.

We can, however, already take a few things away from these first four tilts.

