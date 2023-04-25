Early Takeaways from Lakers' 2023 NBA Playoff Performance

Early Takeaways from Lakers' 2023 NBA Playoff PerformanceApril 25, 2023
During the 2022-23 NBA regular season, the Los Angeles Lakers had four more wins than losses.
In the playoffs, they already have two more triumphs than defeats as Monday's 117-111 overtime victory gave them a 3-1 advantage over the second-seeded Memphis Grizzlies.
It's early, but this Lakers team suddenly seems capable of...well, just about anything—up to and including competing for a title. Again, though, we can't say that for certain just yet.
We can, however, already take a few things away from these first four tilts.
LeBron Is Ageless
Contrary to what a certain Grizzlies agitator might tell you, 38-year-old LeBron James isn't showing his age at all.
He took another step toward spoiling Father Time's unblemished record Monday night. He authored the first 20-20 game of his storied career (22 points, 20 rebounds), sent the contest to overtime with a layup in the final second and delivered two more baskets in the extra session.
"I've done some pretty cool things in my career," James told reporters. "I've never had 20 and 20 before. So, that's pretty cool, I guess."
James has tallied 20-plus points in all four games this series and grabbed double-digit rebounds in three of them. He also has a 49.4 field-goal percentage, 20 assists and 11 combined blocks and steals.
Austin Reaves' Price Tag Keeps Going Up
A month ago, Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic brought word that restricted-free-agent-to-be Austin Reaves had brought his marketplace into the $50 million range.
It's probably time to update that estimate.
Reaves has basically been breathing fire ever since. The 6'5" shooting guard ended the regular season with 18 consecutive games of double-digit points, averaging 18.7 points on 57.1/43.1/84.8 shooting over that stretch. He has kept that streak rolling so far in the playoffs, averaging 17.8 points on 49.0/41.2/77.8 shooting with 4.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists against 1.3 turnovers.
The undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma has only played two NBA seasons, and this is his first playoff run. The fact the game looks this easy for him has skyrocketed both his ceiling and the cost of his next contract.
Malik Beasley Can Fill a Role—If He Ever Finds His Shot
The Lakers struggled with inadequate shooting and improper spacing throughout the regular season. That hasn't changed this postseason, as L.A. ranks 13th in made threes (10.0 per tilt) and 12th in three-point percentage (31.5).
Given this unscratched itch for shooting, it should be curious to see three-point specialist Malik Beasley logging only 11.3 minutes per night. Here's why it isn't: He is shooting just 2-of-9 from range in this series.
He can be streaky, so the cold spell isn't entirely shocking—it's just horrifically timed. Playoff defenses are hard enough to conquer even when a team has everything working. But navigating around a postseason game plan and dealing with a worse-than-expected shooting shortage only ups the difficulty level.
That's why the Lakers will keep rolling out Beasley, at least in small doses. They need the shooting he can theoretically provide after his 35.3 three-point percent shooting for them in the regular season. So, if he ever shows signs of heating up, he could expand his role in a hurry.