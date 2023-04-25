X

    Video: Triple H Unveils New WWE World Heavyweight Championship Belt at Raw

    Doric SamApril 25, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 11: A WWE logo is shown on a screen before a WWE news conference at T-Mobile Arena on October 11, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. It was announced that WWE wrestler Braun Strowman will face heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury and WWE champion Brock Lesnar will take on former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez at the WWE's Crown Jewel event at Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 31. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
    Ethan Miller/Getty Images

    During this week's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE head of creative Paul "Triple H" Levesque made a monumental announcement that will help shape the future of the company.

    Triple H unveiled the a new World Heavyweight Championship belt, which will be rewarded to the winner of the main event of Night of Champions on May 27:

    WWE @WWE

    BREAKING NEWS: WWE will crown a BRAND NEW World Heavyweight Champion on May 27 at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NightofChampions?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NightofChampions</a>!<a href="https://twitter.com/TripleH?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TripleH</a> has brought back a legendary championship on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WWERaw?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WWERaw</a> that The Game knows all too well! <a href="https://t.co/BNxvJK2rRh">pic.twitter.com/BNxvJK2rRh</a>

    WWE @WWE

    BEHOLD the World Heavyweight Championship!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WWERaw?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WWERaw</a> <a href="https://t.co/GeeWrCXpLw">pic.twitter.com/GeeWrCXpLw</a>

    Triple H noted that with the upcoming WWE draft, Roman Reigns will take his Undisputed Universal Championship to the brand he's selected to, while the new World Heavyweight championship will be the top title on the opposite brand.

    Reigns' historic reign is approaching 1,000 days, and it's clear that the company has no plans on taking the titles off of him before he reaches that mark. Apparently, it was determined that creating a new title would be a viable solution, but the prominence of the new champion will be questioned as long as Reigns continues his undefeated streak.