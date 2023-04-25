Video: Triple H Unveils New WWE World Heavyweight Championship Belt at Raw

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

During this week's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE head of creative Paul "Triple H" Levesque made a monumental announcement that will help shape the future of the company.

Triple H unveiled the a new World Heavyweight Championship belt, which will be rewarded to the winner of the main event of Night of Champions on May 27:

Triple H noted that with the upcoming WWE draft, Roman Reigns will take his Undisputed Universal Championship to the brand he's selected to, while the new World Heavyweight championship will be the top title on the opposite brand.

Reigns' historic reign is approaching 1,000 days, and it's clear that the company has no plans on taking the titles off of him before he reaches that mark. Apparently, it was determined that creating a new title would be a viable solution, but the prominence of the new champion will be questioned as long as Reigns continues his undefeated streak.