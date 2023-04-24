Peter King NFL Mock Draft: Jahmyr Gibbs to Eagles on Day 1; Bijan Robinson to Falcons

Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

Running backs have been devalued in today's NFL, but at least one analyst believes two players from the position will go in the first round during Thursday's draft.

Peter King released a mock draft in his Football Morning in America column, projecting the Atlanta Falcons to take Texas' Bijan Robinson at No. 8 overall and the Philadelphia Eagles to take Alabama's Jahmyr Gibbs at No. 30 overall.

King noted the Falcons may look to trade down and perhaps take Robinson later, but the chance to add another young playmaker to an offense with tight end Kyle Pitts (No. 4 overall pick in 2021) and wide receiver Drake London (No. 8 overall pick in 2022) might be too much to pass up.

Robinson is also capable of playing in the slot and is arguably the best player in this draft.

As for the Eagles, Gibbs could help make up for the loss of Miles Sanders. While Philadelphia added Rashaad Penny this offseason, he is an injury risk. Gibbs could provide insurance in case he is sidelined and would bring a high ceiling to the backfield alongside Jalen Hurts.

He and Robinson just have to overcome the stigma of their position at this point.