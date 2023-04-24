NFL Coach Defends C.J. Stroud: Every Year 'They Pick One Guy to Drag Through the Mud'

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

As Thursday's NFL draft quickly approaches, there has been some speculation that the stock of quarterback C.J. Stroud has taken a hit.

Stroud reportedly had a low score on the S2 Cognition Test, which is meant to measure multiple cognitive skills in a signal-caller. While some view that as a detriment to his chances of being successful in the NFL, one quarterback coach told The Athletic's Bruce Feldman that he isn't putting too much reliance on the test when evaluating Stroud:

"I feel like every year now they pick one guy to drag through the mud at the end, and now it's C.J. Where it this coming from? … When you meet him, he's very nice, very humble. A lot of stuff analytically that has come out is not good, but I think we're still early in this S2 stuff. Is there really enough data? The total score is not important. A good overall score doesn't mean they scored high in what's important."

Throughout the offseason, there was a belief that Stroud was in consideration along with Bryce Young to be selected No. 1 overall by the Carolina Panthers. While Young may have separated himself from Stroud thanks to the S2 Cognition Test, there's no doubt about Stroud's abilities on the field.

In two years as the full-time starter for Ohio State, Stroud led the team to a 21-4 record and threw for 8,123 yards, 85 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

It would be wise for teams in the market for a franchise quarterback to let Stroud's play on the field dictate their view of him.