NFL Coaches Defend Anthony Richardson: 'Numbers Don't Always Tell the Truth'

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Two quarterbacks coaches aren't overly swayed by Anthony Richardson's production—or lack thereof—during his time at Florida when it comes to evaluating his NFL potential.

Richardson only started one full season with the Gators, which saw him complete 53.8 percent of his passes and throw for 2,549 yards, 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

One QB coach praised his mechanics when speaking with The Athletic's Bruce Feldman and said his supporting cast didn't provide much help:

"I went and watched the FSU game, what was he 39 percent (33 percent) in that one. But you watch that film. Yes, there are some things you don't like, but not one receiver made one play on any ball thrown. He threw a post on the money. Guy can't make the play. He throws a 9-ball on the money. Guy can't make the play. I know what the numbers say, but the numbers don't always tell the truth."

Another coach said Richardson "has the most natural and most consistent whip I've seen" on his passes and went on to downplay any major accuracy concerns for the 6'4" signal-caller:

"No, I don't worry about his accuracy. I think he's got the best private quarterback coach (Will Hewlett) in the country. He's gotten significantly better already. Hewlett's the most realistic, non cookie-cutter real QB coach out there. What he does and how he communicates it and teaches is incredible."

There's no question Richardson has the highest upside of any QB in the 2023 NFL draft class. Nobody possesses his combination of mobility and pure throwing ability. He could be a one-of-a-kind talent if he hits his ceiling.

But there's a reason Richardson isn't widely considered the best player in the draft or the consensus favorite to go first overall to the Houston Texans. There are plenty of QBs who checked all of the boxes coming into the league and ultimately floundered. In addition, following the Buffalo Bills' blueprint with Josh Allen is far easier said than done.

Nobody will be surprised if Richardson thrives at the next level and emerges as a perennial Pro Bowl candidate. Should he flop, however, the warning signs were there.