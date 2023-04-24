Cowboys' Jerry Jones Admits Ezekiel Elliott Was Picked 'Too High' in 2016 NFL Draft

Michael Owens/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys released veteran running back Ezekiel Elliott this offseason, and on Monday team owner Jerry Jones admitted that using the No. 4 overall pick in the 2016 draft to select him might have been a misallocation of resources.

"Zeke was [picked] too high for us," he told reporters.

