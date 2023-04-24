Cowboys' Jerry Jones Admits Ezekiel Elliott Was Picked 'Too High' in 2016 NFL Draft

Cowboys' Jerry Jones Admits Ezekiel Elliott Was Picked 'Too High' in 2016 NFL DraftApril 24, 2023
The Dallas Cowboys released veteran running back Ezekiel Elliott this offseason, and on Monday team owner Jerry Jones admitted that using the No. 4 overall pick in the 2016 draft to select him might have been a misallocation of resources.
"Zeke was [picked] too high for us," he told reporters.
Mark Lane @therealmarklane
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cowboys?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cowboys</a>' Jerry Jones says that Ezekiel Elliott "still is an outstanding football player." Says he's an outstanding football player and teammate.<br><br>"The same thing happened with Emmitt Smith," Jones said.
