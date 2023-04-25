2023 NFL Draft: Players Set for Disappointing Fall out of 1st Round

3 of 5

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Bryan Bresee is one of the toughest prospects to project in the 2023 class. The Clemson defensive lineman was the top overall recruit in the nation three years ago and lived up to the hype by becoming the 2020 ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year, but injuries and illness impacted his ability to be a consistent contributor in Death Valley.

The 6'5", 290-pound defensive tackle participated in only 14 games over the last two seasons and failed to match his freshman production in either of those campaigns. His numbers don't jump off the page—Bresee finished his Tigers career with 51 tackles, including 15 for loss, and nine sacks in 25 contests—but his potential is still undeniable.

The B/R Scouting Department graded Bresee as its No. 14 overall prospect and No. 2 defensive tackle in the class despite his slow development. His physical abilities are some of the best in the class, but his techniques and toolset still lack refinement, largely due to a lack of collegiate reps.

He's likely a fringe-first rounder right now, with a recent mock conducted by ESPN's Todd McShay and Mel Kiper Jr. indicating as much by putting Bresee at No. 29 to the New Orleans Saints.

It remains to be seen if a team will be willing to stake a first-round pick considering Bresee's health. If he can stay on the field, it's likely the 21-year-old will develop into a well-rounded, disruptive force who can take on the run and get after the quarterback with equal skill.

Unfortunately, that's far from guaranteed after Bresee suffered a torn ACL, shoulder ailment and kidney infection that cost him a good chunk of practice and playing time at Clemson. That extensive injury history and lack of proven on-field production could scare teams off and leave him available on Day 2.