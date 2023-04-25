2023 NFL Draft: Players Set for Disappointing Fall out of 1st Round

2023 NFL Draft: Players Set for Disappointing Fall out of 1st RoundApril 25, 2023
There are plenty of prospects hoping to get selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft. While many are worthy of that distinction, only 31 will achieve it on Thursday night.
Because every team's big board and needs are different going into the draft, there's a chance that some rather talented players remain available heading into the second day of the event.
With consideration to their ranking on the latest Bleacher Report Scouting Department big board as well as where various draft experts have had them landing in their mocks, here are five skilled prospects who could easily fall out of the first round.
Jordan Addison, WR, USC
Jordan Addison had an incredible 2021 season, but his regression last year and diminutive size could lead to him slipping out the first round. The speedy wideout put himself on the map while playing with Kenny Pickett at Pittsburgh two seasons ago, tallying up an eye-popping 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns on 100 receptions. After transferring to USC for his junior campaign, the 21-year-old caught only 59 passes for 875 yards and eight scores.
Addison's measurements at the combine didn't do him many favors. He stood 5'11" while weighing just 173 pounds, highlighting a slight frame that could give teams concerns as they consider his ability to withstand the rigors of an NFL schedule. His testing numbers didn't jump off the page in Indianapolis either, as he ran a 4.49 40-yard dash and posted a pedestrian 34-inch vertical leap.
Teams concerned about Addison's size won't change their mind after watching tape. He's shown an inability to create space against larger defenders and seems to get knocked off his routes by pressing corners. He may be able to bust big plays due to his quickness, speed bursts and footwork, but he'll have to bulk up to combat the physical defensive backs he'll be matching up with more often.
Although he's been invited to attend the draft in person, Addison could be forced to endure an awkward evening while waiting to hear his name called. The B/R Scouting Department had him going to the Buffalo Bills at No. 27 in its latest mock draft, while ProFootballNetwork's Ian Valentino doesn't have Addison getting selected until the Los Angeles Rams stop his fall at No. 36.
Brian Branch, S, Alabama
Brian Branch may be the best safety on the board this year, but that isn't too impressive of a feat given the weakness of the 2023 class. Not a single safety scored a grade of 8.0 or higher from the Bleacher Report Scouting Department, and only three earned a top-75 ranking of the site's latest big board. With the pickings so slim, it would hardly be a surprise if teams punted on Branch's position entirely in the first round.
While Branch has displayed some impressive versatility during his time in Tuscaloosa—playing both nickel and outside corner in addition to safety—and is a solid size at 6'0", 190 pounds, he lacks star potential and has a relatively low ceiling. He should develop into a steady if unspectacular defender in the NFL.
The Alabama product is one of the only safeties who seems to have a realistic chance to get taken on Day 1, but it could still take a while to hear his name called if he does manage to earn a first-round selection at all. The B/R Scouting Department mocked Branch to the Cincinnati Bengals at No. 28 overall, while ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. has the Crimson Tide defensive back slipping to Day 2.
It's worth noting that Branch did receive an invite to attend the draft in person, but he would be far from the first prospect to languish for an entire round before being selected. Four players who attended the event were still available on Day 2 last year alone.
Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson
Bryan Bresee is one of the toughest prospects to project in the 2023 class. The Clemson defensive lineman was the top overall recruit in the nation three years ago and lived up to the hype by becoming the 2020 ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year, but injuries and illness impacted his ability to be a consistent contributor in Death Valley.
The 6'5", 290-pound defensive tackle participated in only 14 games over the last two seasons and failed to match his freshman production in either of those campaigns. His numbers don't jump off the page—Bresee finished his Tigers career with 51 tackles, including 15 for loss, and nine sacks in 25 contests—but his potential is still undeniable.
The B/R Scouting Department graded Bresee as its No. 14 overall prospect and No. 2 defensive tackle in the class despite his slow development. His physical abilities are some of the best in the class, but his techniques and toolset still lack refinement, largely due to a lack of collegiate reps.
He's likely a fringe-first rounder right now, with a recent mock conducted by ESPN's Todd McShay and Mel Kiper Jr. indicating as much by putting Bresee at No. 29 to the New Orleans Saints.
It remains to be seen if a team will be willing to stake a first-round pick considering Bresee's health. If he can stay on the field, it's likely the 21-year-old will develop into a well-rounded, disruptive force who can take on the run and get after the quarterback with equal skill.
Unfortunately, that's far from guaranteed after Bresee suffered a torn ACL, shoulder ailment and kidney infection that cost him a good chunk of practice and playing time at Clemson. That extensive injury history and lack of proven on-field production could scare teams off and leave him available on Day 2.
Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU
Few receivers possess the blend of size, athleticism and skill that TCU's Quentin Johnston has in spades. The Horned Frogs star is one of the most physically impressive wideouts in the 2023 class, but there's a chance he's passed up by every team in the first round.
Johnston has become a polarizing prospect despite his impressive 2022 campaign, a year in which he racked up over 1,000 yards and scored six touchdowns on 60 receptions while helping lead TCU to a surprise College Football Playoff berth. However, this was his only season with more than 33 catches or 634 yards, a lack of consistent production that may be giving professional teams pause.
The 6'3", 208-pounder was one of the more noticeable snubs from the players selected by the league to attend the draft in person. While fellow wideouts Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Zay Flowers and Jordan Addison were all extended an invitation to the event in Kansas City, the league seemingly wanted to avoid a potentially awkward scenario in which Johnston lingered past the first night.
CBS Sports' Garrett Podell reported that Johnston "did receive feedback from the league that he is still projected to be a first-round pick", but it's likely the teams that have shown interest in the wideout aren't picking until late in the round.
Some experts don't have Johnston being taken on Day 1 at all. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. left him out of the first round in his latest mock, for instance, although the Bleacher Report Scouting Department has the TCU standout going No. 18 to the Detroit Lions.
Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia
The 2023 tight end class is a top-heavy one, with five prospects earning a 7.5 grade or better from the Bleacher Report Scouting Department and at least three having a real chance to be selected on Day 1.
While Michael Mayer and Dalton Kincaid are the favorites to be the first and second tight ends selected in some order, Darnell Washington is also in the mix as a potential first-rounder. Unfortunately for the Georgia star, he could still be waiting to hear his name called at the conclusion of Thursday evening.
Only a handful of teams have a bona fide need for a tight end and could realistically justify taking one in the first round. The most obvious are the Green Bay Packers—who need to acquire a safety net for Jordan Love—and the Dallas Cowboys, who lost Dalton Schultz in free agency. The Cincinnati Bengals are also in the mix after parting ways with Hayden Hurst, but the club did manage to secure Irv Smith Jr. on the open market.
Although the 6'7", 264-pound Washington has unparalleled size in this class and the athleticism to create mismatches against smaller defenders, he lacks the well-rounded polish of Mayer and the elite pass-catching abilities of Kincaid. He's more of a developmental prospect when compared to the other two potential first-rounders and would best fit in a run-heavy offense that could maximize his blocking skills.
Washington could end up being one of the best tight ends from this class, if not the best. But he's far from a sure thing. Given the needs of the teams in the market for a tight end early in the draft, it's quite possible the Bulldogs product slips to Day 2. That's where The Athletic's Dane Brugler projects Washington will finally get drafted, landing with the Detroit Lions at No. 48 overall.