Raiders Rumors: LV 'Out' on QBs After Failing to Trade Up to No. 1 in NFL Draft 2023

Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Don't be surprised if the Las Vegas Raiders ignore the quarterback position early in the NFL draft.

According to ESPN's Todd McShay, "The Raiders explored a trade up to No. 1 for [Bryce] Young earlier this offseason, but after they were unable to get that done, everything I'm hearing now points to Vegas being out on the quarterbacks."

McShay added that if the Raiders bypass quarterback with the No. 7 overall pick, "the belief around the NFL" is that they will instead target a cornerback, either Illinois' Devon Witherspoon or Oregon's Christian Gonzalez.

Add the Raiders to the list of teams who could shake up the draft board by either skipping the quarterback position in the top 10 or making a big trade to move up to nab one. For now, however, it appears the team is leaning toward the former and will roll with Jimmy Garoppolo in 2023.