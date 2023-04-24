Jockey Dean Holland Dies at Age 34 from Injuries Sustained After Falling Off Horse

Vince Caligiuri/Getty Images

Australian jockey Dean Holland died due to injuries he suffered while falling off his horse during a race Monday.

"Holland was one of two riders dislodged from their horse in the opening race," Racing Victoria said in a statement. "He was immediately attended to by on-course paramedics, however was unable to be saved due to the nature of his injuries."

Racing Victoria chief executive Andrew Jones added that "we are all are deeply shocked and saddened" by the death of the 34-year-old.

"Dean was a gifted lightweight rider who won over 1,000 races and was highly respected by his peers," Jones said. "He showcased his immense talent on the biggest stage last month when winning the Group 1 Newmarket Handicap at Flemington.

"Dean's passing is heartbreaking for all within Victorian racing and the sport nationally. It is a sobering reminder of the immense bravery of our riders."

According to Gillian Aeria of the Australian Broadcasting Corp., Holland was riding Headingley in an event at Donald Racecourse. The horse "veered suddenly and crashed into the inside rail" with about 200 meters left in the race.

Holland made his competitive debut in 2005 and notched 1,080 victories over his career.