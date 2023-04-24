Peter King 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Titans Trade for C.J. Stroud; Will Levis to Colts

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans made a big play for a quarterback in the newest 2023 NFL mock draft by NBC Sports' Peter King.

King projected the Titans to trade up to the No. 3 pick in order to select Ohio State star C.J. Stroud. Will Levis followed as the No. 4 overall selection to the Indianapolis Colts.

Albert Breer of The MMQB reported the Titans "have done the work on the quarterbacks," and people outside the team believe they could trade up from No. 11.

"What I've heard, though, is the calls they've actually made have been in an effort to trade down, something they might pull off if the second tackle, the second corner or the right quarterback falls into this spot," Breer wrote.

Stroud and Levis were considered two of the best quarterbacks in the class when the pre-draft process kicked into gear. The discourse surrounding both players has only intensified in recent days.

Speaking with Go Long's Bob McGinn, an NFL team executive raised concerns over Stroud's low score in the S2 cognition test, which is supposed to measure a player's ability to process information.

King, however, spoke to another executive who downplayed the results.

"All of a sudden the S2 test is the Bible. Why?" the exec said. "It's a smart test. But how did the guy play? How was his tape?"

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Sunday the Buckeyes QB is still viewed as "a top-tier quarterback in this class." King's mock backed up that opinion.

King also pumped the brakes a bit on Levis, who has emerged as a candidate for the Houston Texans at No. 2. Caesars Sportsbook made him the odds-on favorite there, which raised some eyebrows.

The NFL insider wrote how No. 4 even "seems way too high for Levis," which has arguably been the prevailing wisdom for the past few months.

Levis will almost certainly be a top-10 pick, but the speculation linking him to Houston could look a bit laughable in retrospect depending on where he actually lands.