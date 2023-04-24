    Commanders' Top 2023 NFL Draft Targets

    Jake RillApril 24, 2023

    Commanders' Top 2023 NFL Draft Targets

    0 of 3

      INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 28: Head coach Ron Rivera of the Washington Commanders speaks to the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on February 28, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
      Stacy Revere/Getty Images

      In three seasons under head coach Ron Rivera, the Washington Commanders have yet to finish with a winning record. They still made the playoffs in the 2020 campaign, but they've missed out on the postseason each of the past two years.

      That's why 2023 will be an important year for Rivera and the Commanders. But the team appears to be taking steps in the right direction, as it has a core of strong players that it's continuing to build around and to supplement with young talent.

      Washington will again do the latter this week during the 2023 NFL draft, which is set for Thursday-Saturday in Kansas City. The Commanders own eight picks, including the No. 16 selection in the first round.

      Here's a look at several players Washington may want to consider targeting with its top picks in the draft.

    Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State

    1 of 3

      INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 03: Defensive back Joey Porter of Penn State looks on during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 03, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
      Stacy Revere/Getty Images

      The Commanders are in need of another starting-caliber cornerback. The hole in their secondary was created when they traded William Jackson III to the Pittsburgh Steelers last November following his disappointing 16-game stint in Washington.

      With Kendall Fuller and Benjamin St-Juste returning, the Commanders have the makings of a strong CB unit. If they use their first-round pick on a corner, then that group could become one of the team's top strengths.

      Penn State's Joey Porter Jr. could be a good player for Washington to target at No. 16. Although he had only one interception in 34 games for the Nittany Lions, he's a physical cornerback with strong coverage skills who could slot in nicely with the Commanders.

      There are several other strong CBs who could be on the board at the time of Washington's first selection. While they could all provide upgrades, Porter may have the highest potential of that probable group.

    Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

    2 of 3

      INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 05: Broderick Jones of Georgia participates in a drill during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 05, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
      Stacy Revere/Getty Images

      There's a decent chance Broderick Jones will no longer be on the board at No. 16. If he is, the Commanders need to take the former Georgia offensive tackle, because they'd be getting him at tremendous value.

      However, Washington may also want to consider moving up a few spots in order to land the 21-year-old, because he is the type of impact player who could take its offensive line to another level.

      At this point, the Commanders' starting tackles are projected to be the returning Charles Leno Jr. and Andrew Wylie, a free-agent acquisition who may be better suited at a guard spot. So, there would be room for the team to include Jones by reconfiguring its O-line.

      Jones, who started all 15 games at left tackle for the Bulldogs in 2022, is one of the best players in this draft class. And he could become a building block for the Washington offense for years to come.

    Commanders' Top 2023 NFL Draft Targets
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    BJ Ojulari, DE/LB, LSU

    3 of 3

      INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 01: LSU linebacker BJ Ojulari answers questions from the media during the NFL Scouting Combine on March 1, 2023, at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      It's always important to have depth on the pass rush. Beyond starters Chase Young and Montez Sweat, the Commanders don't have a ton of players who can make a huge impact when rotating in on the edges when needed.

      Washington has lost Shaka Toney indefinitely after the 25-year-old was suspended for violations of the league's gambling policy. So, that made the group behind Young and Sweat even thinner.

      That's why the Commanders may want to target a player such as BJ Ojulari of LSU in the second round of the draft. He had 16.5 sacks in 31 games over three college seasons, along with 128 tackles.

      The 21-year-old may not be an immediate NFL starter, but Washington wouldn't need him to be. He could fit nicely into its pass rush rotation, though, and could eventually put up some larger sack totals down the line as he gains experience.

    X