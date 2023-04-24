Commanders' Top 2023 NFL Draft Targets

Commanders' Top 2023 NFL Draft TargetsApril 24, 2023
In three seasons under head coach Ron Rivera, the Washington Commanders have yet to finish with a winning record. They still made the playoffs in the 2020 campaign, but they've missed out on the postseason each of the past two years.
That's why 2023 will be an important year for Rivera and the Commanders. But the team appears to be taking steps in the right direction, as it has a core of strong players that it's continuing to build around and to supplement with young talent.
Washington will again do the latter this week during the 2023 NFL draft, which is set for Thursday-Saturday in Kansas City. The Commanders own eight picks, including the No. 16 selection in the first round.
Here's a look at several players Washington may want to consider targeting with its top picks in the draft.
Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State
The Commanders are in need of another starting-caliber cornerback. The hole in their secondary was created when they traded William Jackson III to the Pittsburgh Steelers last November following his disappointing 16-game stint in Washington.
With Kendall Fuller and Benjamin St-Juste returning, the Commanders have the makings of a strong CB unit. If they use their first-round pick on a corner, then that group could become one of the team's top strengths.
Penn State's Joey Porter Jr. could be a good player for Washington to target at No. 16. Although he had only one interception in 34 games for the Nittany Lions, he's a physical cornerback with strong coverage skills who could slot in nicely with the Commanders.
There are several other strong CBs who could be on the board at the time of Washington's first selection. While they could all provide upgrades, Porter may have the highest potential of that probable group.
Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia
There's a decent chance Broderick Jones will no longer be on the board at No. 16. If he is, the Commanders need to take the former Georgia offensive tackle, because they'd be getting him at tremendous value.
However, Washington may also want to consider moving up a few spots in order to land the 21-year-old, because he is the type of impact player who could take its offensive line to another level.
At this point, the Commanders' starting tackles are projected to be the returning Charles Leno Jr. and Andrew Wylie, a free-agent acquisition who may be better suited at a guard spot. So, there would be room for the team to include Jones by reconfiguring its O-line.
Jones, who started all 15 games at left tackle for the Bulldogs in 2022, is one of the best players in this draft class. And he could become a building block for the Washington offense for years to come.
BJ Ojulari, DE/LB, LSU
It's always important to have depth on the pass rush. Beyond starters Chase Young and Montez Sweat, the Commanders don't have a ton of players who can make a huge impact when rotating in on the edges when needed.
Washington has lost Shaka Toney indefinitely after the 25-year-old was suspended for violations of the league's gambling policy. So, that made the group behind Young and Sweat even thinner.
That's why the Commanders may want to target a player such as BJ Ojulari of LSU in the second round of the draft. He had 16.5 sacks in 31 games over three college seasons, along with 128 tackles.
The 21-year-old may not be an immediate NFL starter, but Washington wouldn't need him to be. He could fit nicely into its pass rush rotation, though, and could eventually put up some larger sack totals down the line as he gains experience.