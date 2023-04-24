Commanders' Top 2023 NFL Draft Targets

0 of 3

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

In three seasons under head coach Ron Rivera, the Washington Commanders have yet to finish with a winning record. They still made the playoffs in the 2020 campaign, but they've missed out on the postseason each of the past two years.

That's why 2023 will be an important year for Rivera and the Commanders. But the team appears to be taking steps in the right direction, as it has a core of strong players that it's continuing to build around and to supplement with young talent.

Washington will again do the latter this week during the 2023 NFL draft, which is set for Thursday-Saturday in Kansas City. The Commanders own eight picks, including the No. 16 selection in the first round.

Here's a look at several players Washington may want to consider targeting with its top picks in the draft.