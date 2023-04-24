X

    Dejounte Murray Bumps Ref on Video After Celtics-Hawks; NBA Reportedly Investigating

    Julia StumbaughApril 24, 2023

    The NBA will investigate Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray's actions following his team's 129-121 Game 4 loss to the Boston Celtics on Sunday night, according to ESPN's Tim Bontemps.

    That report comes after a video shared on Twitter appears to show Murray bumping a referee at the end of the game:

    It is unclear from the video whether the contact was incidental. Afterward, Murray was escorted off the court by team personnel.

    Earlier this season, Boston's Grant Williams was suspended for one game for making contact with a referee.

    The Celtics now lead the series, 3-1. If Murray faces a suspension, the Hawks will be without one of their top scorers as they fight to extend their postseason during Game 5 on Tuesday.

    Murray put up 23 points and nine rebounds in Atlanta's loss. The Hawks were vocal about their displeasure regarding several calls throughout the night, including a flagrant-1 foul called on Trae Young as Boston's Jayson Tatum drove to the net.

    UPROXX Sports' Brad Rowland said he believed there was a "non-zero chance" Murray could be suspended but that he was more likely to be fined. The Athletic's John Hollinger, on the other hand, said he would be "shocked" if Murray isn't suspended.

    The decision on if the NBA will act on the contact shown between Murray and the referee in the video likely hinges on whether or not it was "intentional."

    According to the NBA rulebook, "any player or coach guilty of intentional physical contact with an official shall automatically be suspended without pay for one game." The standard also allows for a fine or longer suspension "if circumstances so dictate."

    Despite that rule, not every player coming into contact with a referee is automatically suspended. Instead of missing time, Detroit Pistons player Hamidou Diallo was fined $20,000 for making contact with an official in February 2022.

    Whether the league decides to take action regarding the video of Murray—and what that action is—will dictate the Hawks' odds of taking a win-or-die Game 5.