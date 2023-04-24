Former Georgia DL Bear Alexander to Transfer to USC over Texas, Miami, Colorado, More

Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The back-to-back reigning national champion Georgia Bulldogs are losing some key defensive players to the NFL draft, but they lost another top defender to the transfer portal.

Defensive lineman Bear Alexander announced that he has transferred to USC. According to Hayes Fawcett of On3.com, he chose the Trojans over Miami, Texas and Colorado, among others.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

