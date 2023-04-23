X

    Chevron Championship 2023: Lilia Vu Tops Angel Yin in Playoff for 1st Major Title

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVApril 23, 2023

    THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS - APRIL 23: Lilia Vu of the United States and caddie stand on the second tee during the final round of The Chevron Championship at The Club at Carlton Woods on April 23, 2023 in The Woodlands, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
    Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

    For the first time ever, the Chevron Championship was held at The Club at Carlton Woods in Houston. The new venue played host to quite the spectacle.

    Lilia Vu and Angel Yin found themselves tied at 10 under par after 72 holes, setting up a playoff to decide the tournament. Ultimately, Vu held on to secure the win after winning the first playoff hole.

    LPGA @LPGA

    For the win! 🏆<br><br>Lilia Vu birdies the first playoff hole to win the 2023 Chevron Championship! <a href="https://t.co/bn0iPR0VLe">pic.twitter.com/bn0iPR0VLe</a>

    Nelly Korda finished third at nine under, while five players (Allisen Corpuz, A Lim Kim, Atthaya Thitikul, Albane Valenzuela and Amy Yang) tied for fourth at eight under.

    The total purse for the event was $5.1 million. Vu took home $765,000 for winning, Yin netted $481,060 for second and Korda claimed $348,975 for third.

    This one came down to the absolute wire, with Vu going into the clubhouse as the leader at 10 under after shooting a 4-under 68 and rocketing up the leaderboard on Sunday.

    Justin Ray @JustinRayGolf

    Lilia Vu was tied for 11th place entering the final round.<br><br>The last <a href="https://twitter.com/LPGA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LPGA</a> major champion I can find who was outside the top-10 through 54 holes was Sherri Turner at the 1988 LPGA Championship (also T-11).

    Meanwhile, Yin struggled, shooting even through 18 holes. But after bogeying both Nos. 16 and 17 to fall a stroke back of the lead, she still had a chance to force a playoff with a birdie or win outright with an eagle on the No. 18.

    Golf Channel @GolfChannel

    Angel Yin bogeys the 16th, moving to 9-under and one back of Lilia Vu's <a href="https://twitter.com/Chevron_Golf?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@chevron_golf</a> lead.<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/nbc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nbc</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/peacock?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@peacock</a> <a href="https://t.co/HoLObEAoVi">pic.twitter.com/HoLObEAoVi</a>

    LPGA @LPGA

    A dropped shot on the 17th from Angel Yin<br><br>She needs a birdie on the reachable par 5 18th to force a playoff<br><br>Watch now on NBC! <a href="https://t.co/aeeels8uiW">pic.twitter.com/aeeels8uiW</a>

    Yin missed a lengthy eagle putt after a brilliant approach, sending the ball a few feet past the hole. But she came up clutch on the birdie attempt, and the tournament went to playoff holes.

    LPGA @LPGA

    What a shot! 🔥<br><br>Angel Yin has a putt to win on the 72nd hole after this approach in Texas<br><br>Watch now on NBC! <a href="https://t.co/nS3xNzTBf3">pic.twitter.com/nS3xNzTBf3</a>

    Golf Channel @GolfChannel

    Angel Yin birdies the 18th to force a PLAYOFF against Lilia Vu at the <a href="https://twitter.com/Chevron_Golf?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@chevron_golf</a>! ⚔️<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/nbc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nbc</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/peacock?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@peacock</a> <a href="https://t.co/2RipmDcFom">pic.twitter.com/2RipmDcFom</a>

    Yin went from the elation of forcing the playoff to almost immediate dejection, as she sent her second shot into the water on No. 18, which played host to the playoff hole. That meant the best Yin could shoot on the hole was par due to the penalty stroke lost.

    That turn opened the door for Vu, who hit a clutch birdie putt of her own to win the tournament.

    This was a day of contrasts. Vu played well on Sunday; Yin struggled. Vu came into the day ranked No. 12 in the world; Yin was 172nd. Vu had a long wait in the clubhouse after finishing her 18 regulation holes; Yin was in the final pairing.

    LPGA @LPGA

    Lilia Vu sets the clubhouse number at 10-under 👏<br><br>Watch the finish of the <a href="https://twitter.com/Chevron_Golf?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Chevron_Golf</a> now on <a href="https://twitter.com/GolfChannel?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GolfChannel</a><br><br>Watch now on NBC! <a href="https://t.co/G245n09INJ">pic.twitter.com/G245n09INJ</a>

    LPGA @LPGA

    An important birdie from Lilia Vu!<br><br>She's 9-under headed to the 18th hole<br><br>Watch now on NBC! <a href="https://t.co/O0TndKl3cZ">pic.twitter.com/O0TndKl3cZ</a>

    One thing they shared was never winning an LPGA Tour major title and never competing in an LPGA playoff showdown.

    Vu broke both streaks on an evening to remember.