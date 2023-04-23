Chevron Championship 2023: Lilia Vu Tops Angel Yin in Playoff for 1st Major Title

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

For the first time ever, the Chevron Championship was held at The Club at Carlton Woods in Houston. The new venue played host to quite the spectacle.

Lilia Vu and Angel Yin found themselves tied at 10 under par after 72 holes, setting up a playoff to decide the tournament. Ultimately, Vu held on to secure the win after winning the first playoff hole.

Nelly Korda finished third at nine under, while five players (Allisen Corpuz, A Lim Kim, Atthaya Thitikul, Albane Valenzuela and Amy Yang) tied for fourth at eight under.

The total purse for the event was $5.1 million. Vu took home $765,000 for winning, Yin netted $481,060 for second and Korda claimed $348,975 for third.

This one came down to the absolute wire, with Vu going into the clubhouse as the leader at 10 under after shooting a 4-under 68 and rocketing up the leaderboard on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Yin struggled, shooting even through 18 holes. But after bogeying both Nos. 16 and 17 to fall a stroke back of the lead, she still had a chance to force a playoff with a birdie or win outright with an eagle on the No. 18.

Yin missed a lengthy eagle putt after a brilliant approach, sending the ball a few feet past the hole. But she came up clutch on the birdie attempt, and the tournament went to playoff holes.

Yin went from the elation of forcing the playoff to almost immediate dejection, as she sent her second shot into the water on No. 18, which played host to the playoff hole. That meant the best Yin could shoot on the hole was par due to the penalty stroke lost.

That turn opened the door for Vu, who hit a clutch birdie putt of her own to win the tournament.

This was a day of contrasts. Vu played well on Sunday; Yin struggled. Vu came into the day ranked No. 12 in the world; Yin was 172nd. Vu had a long wait in the clubhouse after finishing her 18 regulation holes; Yin was in the final pairing.

One thing they shared was never winning an LPGA Tour major title and never competing in an LPGA playoff showdown.

Vu broke both streaks on an evening to remember.