    Steph Curry Hailed for Dominance as Warriors Beat Kings in Draymond Green's Return

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVApril 23, 2023

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA - APRIL 23: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates during Round 1 Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs on April 23, 2023 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.
    Jed Jacobsohn/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Golden State Warriors were one of the best home teams in the NBA during the regular season and one of the worst teams on the road. That trend has continued in the 2023 NBA playoffs thus far.

    Led by another strong showing from Steph Curry (32 points, five rebounds, four assists) and Draymond Green's interesting performance off the bench (12 rebounds, 10 rebounds, seven assists, two steals, 3-of-14 from the field), the Dubs beat the Sacramento Kings 126-125 on Sunday, evening the Western Conference first-round series at two games apiece.

    Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors

    A Steph no-look three because why not 🤷‍♂️ <a href="https://t.co/2ShuB0MqSc">pic.twitter.com/2ShuB0MqSc</a>

    Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors

    Oh my STEPH 😱 <a href="https://t.co/f5Z4XCv4FY">pic.twitter.com/f5Z4XCv4FY</a>

    Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors

    Steph from deeeeep ☔️ <a href="https://t.co/mNVjC6qvFq">pic.twitter.com/mNVjC6qvFq</a>

    Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors

    Let Steph cook 🥘 <a href="https://t.co/gEyFslxSPM">pic.twitter.com/gEyFslxSPM</a>

    NBA @NBA

    Draymond Green slams it home 💪<br><br>SAC/GSW battling in Q3 on ABC.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAPlayoffs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAPlayoffs</a> presented by Google Pixel <a href="https://t.co/hTbDlnh2Gd">pic.twitter.com/hTbDlnh2Gd</a>

    The home team has won every game in the series through four games.

    This was one of the better games of the playoffs thus far, and the Kings played well enough to win. De'Aaron Fox put up 38 points, nine rebounds and five assists for the Kings, while rookie Keegan Murray (23 points, seven rebounds) had by far his best outing of the series.

    But Sunday was ultimately about the Dubs. One of the most fascinating subplots in this game was Green coming off the bench after he was suspended for Game 3.

    Malika Andrews @malika_andrews

    Reporting on Draymond Green coming off the bench in a playoff for the first time since 2014 for ABC. Green told me he hopes to give the second unit energy, and will do whatever it takes to win. He added he expects to be in his normal minute range. <a href="https://t.co/1knddzkgiV">pic.twitter.com/1knddzkgiV</a>

    Green returned to the starting lineup to start the second half, and his defense on Fox helped fuel the Warriors, leading to a 37-23 advantage in the third quarter.

    sam esfandiari @samesfandiari

    Putting draymond on fox on q3 changed game.

    Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

    I think a big reason why Kerr started Draymond in the 2nd half was to put him on Fox. Draymond has done pretty well in that matchup so far, but it's early on.

    Nate Jones @JonesOnTheNBA

    Draymond is a one man wrecking crew defensively. Just a cheat code.

    And then there was Curry, who always provides fireworks on offense and has NBA Twitter loving the show:

    Playoff RB @RyB_311

    Sometimes Steph Curry randomly remember he's by far the best player on the court and one of the best players of all time and there's nothing you can do about it.

    Nate Jones @JonesOnTheNBA

    It's crazy that mainstream doesn't talk about Steph's ability to get to the rim and finish. It's almost always about the shooting, but his shooting wouldn't be as much of a weapon if he wasn't as good as he is getting to the rim and finishing. Would be much easier to guard.

    🌧️ @WatinForDaTrain

    Lmao it's insane how frozen the offense be, then as soon as Steph touches it, it's instant buckets

    𝐋• @clarkkent415

    Steph doing everything, as a goat should

    NBA University @NBA_University

    Can't take watching Steph Curry for granted. 30 is such a uniquely unbelievable basketball experience and it'll absolutely suck when we can't watch him any more.

    Dick Weiss @HoopsWeiss

    NBA playoffs are Steph curry's world. golden state-kings series tied at 2 games apiece. this one could go seven.

    Curry was nearly the scapegoat in this one, though, as he called a timeout when the Warriors didn't have any remaining with 42 seconds on the clock and the Dubs up five. Malik Monk made the technical free throw, Fox hit a three-pointer and suddenly the Kings were down only one.

    The Kings got the ball back with just 10 seconds remaining, but Harrison Barnes' potential game-winning three rimmed out and the Dubs held on.

    ESPN @espn

    Steph called a timeout not knowing the Warriors didn't have any left 😳 <a href="https://t.co/acJ2ONkEZ7">pic.twitter.com/acJ2ONkEZ7</a>

    Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

    and now Steph just Chris Webber'd because he didnt know they had none left. my god.

    Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

    That very nearly became Steph's equivalent of the Chris Paul meltdown as a Clipper against Oklahoma City.<br><br>Instead, Golden State survives.

    They say a playoff series doesn't begin until a road team wins a game, so the most exciting first-round series theoretically hasn't begun yet. The Kings had the chance to put a dagger in the defending champs in Game 3 without Green in the lineup and again in a back-and-forth Game 4 but were unable to do so.

    But the Warriors are just 11-32 on the road this season (including the playoffs), and at least one more game in this series—and potentially two—will be played in Sacramento.

    Golden State held serve at home. But Curry, Green, Klay Thompson and the other Warriors vets have to find a way to win a game away from home to get past the pesky and exciting Kings.