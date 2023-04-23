Dillon Brooks Says LeBron James 'Told Me His Birthday' During Pregame Exchange

Harry How/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has avoided publicly acknowledging his budding rivalry with Memphis Grizzlies swingman Dillon Brooks, but the two of them had a pregame exchange before Saturday's Game 3 that left many wondering what was said.

Brooks shed some light on the brief conversation with the league's all-time leading scorer:

Of course, Brooks likely was being facetious and would prefer to keep what James said to himself.

James proceeded to score 25 points to help lead the Lakers to a 111-101 win to take a 2-1 lead over the Grizzlies. Anthony Davis led Los Angeles with 31 points and 17 rebounds, while Memphis star Ja Morant poured in 45 points.

However, Brooks was ejected from the game after a flagrant-2 foul when he made contact with James' groin area. He scored just seven points on 3-of-13 shooting prior to his ejection.

The 27-year-old will hope for a better showing when the Grizzlies try to even the series in Game 4 on Monday.