Kodai Senga's 'Ghost' Forkball and the Filthiest Pitches of 2023 MLB Season

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Being a major league pitcher isn't the sweet gig that it used to be. You can't use sticky stuff. You can't take your time. Heck, you can't even rely on over-shifted defenders and small bases to save your bacon in a pinch.

But for all the things Major League Baseball can change, it will never be able to outlaw filthy pitches.

So, let's look at the filthiest of them all through the first month of the 2023 season. These are pitches that not only look the part, but which also trafficking in various forms of statistical dominance. In other words, they're about as unhittable as they look.

We have one selection for each pitch type, amounting to a total of nine. And while we will be giving honorable mentions to relief pitchers along the way, we gave the nine spotlights to starting pitchers for sample size purposes.

As always, we owe a special thank you to Rob "Pitching Ninja" Friedman for GIFs and videos.

Note: All stats are current through games on Sunday, April 23.