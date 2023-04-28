Projecting Kenny McIntosh's Landing Spots After Day 1 of 2023 NFL Draft

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Day 1 of the draft in today's NFL often belongs to positions such as quarterback, wide receiver, offensive tackle and cornerback, but the running backs made some noise when Texas' Bijan Robinson and Alabama's Jahmyr Gibbs were taken in the first 12 picks.

Perhaps the running backs will continue that momentum in Day 2.

There are still some quality players to be had, including Georgia's Kenny McIntosh. He is accustomed to playing under a bright spotlight given where he played collegiately and could present some value to whichever team takes a chance on him.

McIntosh's receiving ability and his speed in the open field will be key to getting him on the field in the early portion of his NFL career. He was an important part of the aerial attack for the Bulldogs on the way to a College Football Playoff national title.

The 23-year-old finished last season with 829 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground to go with 43 catches for 505 yards and two touchdowns in the passing game.

His ability as a natural pass-catcher will be particularly valuable on third downs, and he could thrive in a complementary role in a backfield with more than one option.

Given the pass-catching tendencies of McIntosh, the Cincinnati Bengals are a team that could target him as the draft continues.

Joe Mixon is still on the Bengals roster, but they lost Samaje Perine and need more depth at the position even if the starter does remain in place.

The Dallas Cowboys could also use more long-term depth with Ezekiel Elliott gone and Tony Pollard set to play on the franchise tag.

Pollard will likely see more traditional carries in the offense in 2023, opening up a spot for a rookie to play more of the complementary and versatile role he thrived in earlier in his career.

The Los Angeles Chargers also stand out as a team that could be in the market for another running back, and not just because of Austin Ekeler's trade request.

There aren't many high-ceiling playmakers behind Ekeler on the depth chart, and adding McIntosh could help take some of the wear-and-tear away from the starter and provide some insurance just in case he is moved via a trade.

Whichever teams end up with McIntosh will gain an SEC playmaker who should be able to contribute during his rookie campaigns, especially as a third-down option.