    NBA Rumors: Giannis to Return from Back Injury for Bucks vs. Heat Game 4 in Playoffs

    Erin WalshApril 24, 2023

    Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is returning to action for Game 4 of the team's first-round playoff series with the Miami Heat, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

    Jamal Collier @JamalCollier

    Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the court with the rest of the team at shootaround this morning before Game 4 <a href="https://t.co/edQEOP8hGL">pic.twitter.com/edQEOP8hGL</a>

    Antetokounmpo missed Games 2 and 3 because of a lower back contusion.

    The two-time MVP suffered the injury in a Game 1 loss to the Heat on April 16 when he landed on his back falling to the court after a collision with Miami veteran Kevin Love in the first quarter.

    The absence of Antetokounmpo was felt mightily in those games as Milwaukee dropped Game 1 130-117 and Game 3 121-99.

    Antetokounmpo is the Bucks' best player and put together the best statistical season of his career in 2022-23, averaging 31.1 points, 11.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists in 63 games while shooting 55.3 percent from the floor and 27.5 percent from deep.

    While Antetokounmpo was sidelined, Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday and Grayson Allen picked up the scoring load.

    Now that he's back in the lineup, the Bucks will like their odds of evening the series on Monday night.

